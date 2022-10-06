ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

rexburgstandardjournal.com

New mural honoring Rexburg’s past and future graces downtown

Grifols Biomat USA is sponsoring a brand new mural in downtown Rexburg on the side of its building at 48 E Main Street. The 12 x 12 foot work of art depicts Rexburg’s historic buildings and nearby natural wonders in two concentric wreaths, with the motto “Rexburg: Gateway to Adventure” emblazoned in red calligraphy through the center.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Local author to hold book signing and launch party in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls author Yvette Blake has a new book coming out Tuesday. The book, “Cassie’s Miracle,” has been in the works since 2018 and has been highly anticipated by her 11,000 Facebook supporters. The book is a historical romance taking place in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and set in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

In Total Plot Twist, Lori Vallow Daybell’s Trial Now Vacated

Breaking news this evening from an Idaho courtroom once again has national attention on our state and the case of Lori Vallow Daybell. Where do we even begin with this case that has consumed crime junkies and really broken the hearts of many for so long now? It goes back to the fall of 2019, when children JJ and Tylee went missing. After a welfare check by police in Rexburg, Idaho as requested by the children's grandmother-- it became clear that something was going on. The investigation went on for months as police found various evidence such as a storage locker full of the children's toys and clothes, and more. It did not take long for the general public to become consumed with the case.
BOISE, ID
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
dishingjh.com

Wyoming Whiskey opens tasting room on Town Square

Wyoming Whiskey has cleared the path for Wyoming spirits, and since releasing their flagship small batch bourbon, they have made a major name for themselves in the scene. Now they are opening their doors on Jackson’s Town Square with a tasting room and bottle shop!. Opening this Wednesday, Oct....
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Blackfoot man gets plea deals covering 26 charges and two counties

POCATELLO — A man originally facing a total of 40 charges has reached plea agreements in Bannock and Bingham counties. Cody Gene Anson, 30, has agreed to plead guilty to five charges — three felonies and two misdemeanors — in Bannock County, court records show. He has already pleaded guilty to another four felonies in Bingham Couty. In exchange, 13 other felonies and four misdemeanors will be dismissed between the two counties.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man

A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls Girls take home 2022 state golf title

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Girls won the 2022 4A state golf championship at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls. Ava Schroeder (-11) secured the top individual prize and a course record. Twin Falls Boys finished third overall, with Derek Lekkerkerk finishing third in individual scoring.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

89-year-old grandmother is Broulim's longest-tenured employee

RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today. “I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said....
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment

BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
BASALT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours

Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police searching for wanted man, endangered woman

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two people, Kelli Martinez and Logan Barnett. Kelli Martinez is considered missing and endangered and was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 2 between approximately 6 and 7 p.m. leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Shady Glen in Idaho Falls. Ms. Martinez, a 43-year-old female is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, being approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Investigators and family...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

