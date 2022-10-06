ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Five factors that led to Phillies' stunning ninth-inning comeback vs. Cardinals

We didn't have to wait long for the first postseason stunner of 2022. Friday afternoon the Philadelphia Phillies mounted an incredible ninth inning comeback to steal Wild Card Series Game 1 away from the St. Louis Cardinals (PHI 6, STL 3). Philadelphia scored six runs in the ninth to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. They lead the best-of-three series 1-0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster

Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Not on wild-card roster

Clevinger (illness) was left off the wild-card roster Friday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger has been battling a non-COVID illness this week and will not be a part of the Padres' active roster as they take on the Mets in the wild-card round. The right-hander could join the active roster again if the Padres advance to the next round.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Departs Game 1 with injury

Helsley was removed from Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday after he apparently aggravated his jammed right middle finger, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The right-hander suffered the injury during the penultimate game of the regular season Tuesday and was cleared after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny suffers fractured tibia in Week 5 vs. Saints, likely to require surgery, per report

Rashaad Penny finished 2021 strong and started strong in 2022, but the oft-injured Seahawks running back won't be playing again for a long time. Carted off in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Saints, Penny suffered a "serious" ankle injury, coach Pete Carroll told reporters afterward. But the fear now is that the former first-round draft pick actually fractured his tibia, per NFL Media, which will likely require surgery and send the veteran to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Absent from wild-card roster

Stammen was not included on the Padres' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Stammen will begin the postseason as a member of the Padres' taxi squad after he pitched three innings in Wednesday's regular-season finale, allowing five runs in a spot start. The right-hander will remain an option to join the active roster if the Padres advance to the next round of the playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3

Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS

Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Out with shoulder injury

Rodriguez was removed from the Mets' wild-card roster due to a shoulder injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. The exact nature and severity of Rodriguez's injury are not yet clear, but the issue is evidently bad enough that he won't be able to pitch for at least this series as well as the NLDS, should the Mets advance. Taijuan Walker was added to the roster in his place.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Shifted to taxi squad

Flexen will not be an active member of the Mariners' opening roster for their AL Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, starting the series on their taxi squad. Flexen will likely be unavailable to pitch in the series barring any injuries to the Mariners' pitching staff and bullpen. The right-hander finished the 2022 regular season with a 3.73 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 95 punchouts over 137.2 innings in 33 appearances, including 22 starts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' JT Chargois: Not on wild-card roster

Chargois was left off the Rays' wild-card roster Friday. Chargois did not make the Rays' final roster heading into the postseason, with the team opting to keep Javy Guerra in the bullpen over him. Chargois produced an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in the regular season and will likely have another shot to crack the active roster if Tampa Bay advances to the next round of the playoffs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5

Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pedro Severino: Becomes free agent

Severino was released by the Brewers on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Severino joined Milwaukee on a one-year, $1.9 million deal for 2022, but his season never got off the ground after he was handed an 80-game suspension in early April for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The 29-year-old appeared in only eight MLB games and spent the rest of the campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he finished with a .308/.349/.496 slash line in 126 plate appearences.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time

Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster

Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis

James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1

Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Darick Hall: Not on wild-card roster

Hall was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hall was called up by Philadelphia on Sept. 30 but won't be on the active roster for the start of the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .250/.282/.522 slash line with nine home runs and 16 RBI in 42 games this year and could be in the mix for a roster spot later in the postseason should the Phillies advance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

