St. Pete mom arrested after baby ends up in ICU from suspected drug exposure: police
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Saturday after her baby ended up hospitalized from exposure to suspected narcotics, according to police.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Looking For 21-Year-Old Tampa Murder Suspect
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect connected to a homicide investigation in Tampa. Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Rashaad Kerney, 21, for 2nd Degree Murder with a Firearm. While there is no threat to the public at
Clearwater man, teen caught with 25 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop, police say
A Clearwater man and a 16-year-old boy were caught with a large amount of marijuana during a traffic stop Friday, police said.
Seven People Shot, One Dead In Tampa Overnight After Lounge Altercation
TAMPA, Fla. – Seven people were shot with one dead following an altercation at a lounge in Tampa overnight. According to police, just before 3:00 AM, Tampa Police responded to the report of shots fired near the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908
1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
Tampa man accused of shooting at sleeping family, striking pregnant mother in head
Tampa police arrested a man accused of shooting at a homeless family while they slept in their car on Wednesday, sending a pregnant mother to the hospital.
17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Two Teens
Orange County -- October 8, 2022: On October 5, 2022 the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office announced that authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. On September 21, 2022 Wnctimes reported the sherrif's office filed a petition for two counts of first-degree murder...
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into a Pinellas deputy assigned to agency DUI unit
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a deputy. The crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The crash occurred at the intersection of US-19 and 70th Avenue N in Pinellas Park. The crash led to the arrest of Michael Belizario,...
7 shot, 1 dead after fight leads to Tampa bar shooting; suspect still at-large, police say
Seven people were shot, and one person was killed at a Tampa bar Sunday morning after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa's police chief.
Plant City Woman Killed In Sunday Crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Plant City woman has died after a crash that happened around 7:50 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was driving a Honda Civic westbound on SR-60, east of Ramsgate Place. Investigators say the
Man Shot And Killed In Tampa, Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Tampa. On Friday, October 7, 2022, just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive to a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they discovered
‘I’ll f— you up’: Clearwater man accused of pushing, punching children, police say
A Clearwater man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing two children in April 2021, according to police.
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
(VIDEO) Maserati Tops 123 MPH in Deadly St. Pete Crash
A teenage boy was killed Oct. 2 in a crash following the theft of a Maserati sports car and resulting police chase in St. Petersburg. Two 15-year old boys and a 16-year-old boy allegedly stole a 2016 silver Maserati at 3:20 a.m. east of U.S. 19 on 58th Avenue North.
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say
Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release.
Tampa Man Killed When His Pickup Truck Crashes Into Wesley Chapel House
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 62-year-old Tampa man has died after a crash that happened around 4:13 am on Sunday in Wesley Chapel, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck northbound on Tupelo Lane in Wesley
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in Polk County deputy's death
POLK CITY, Fla. — A woman is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of Polk County Deputy Blane Lane. Cheryl Williams, 46, is facing 13 felony charges related to the 21-year-old deputy's death. Those charges include second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and meth possession.
Thonotosassa Man Killed In Overnight Motorcycle Crash Near State Fairgrounds
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Thonotosassa man has died after a crash that happened around 1:20 AM on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound on US-301 at a high rate of speed on a Kawasaki motorcycle. Troopers say
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
