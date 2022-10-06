ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County, FL
Tampa, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
TAMPA, FL
wnctimes.com

17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Two Teens

Orange County -- October 8, 2022: On October 5, 2022 the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office announced that authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. On September 21, 2022 Wnctimes reported the sherrif's office filed a petition for two counts of first-degree murder...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
The Free Press - TFP

Plant City Woman Killed In Sunday Crash

PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Plant City woman has died after a crash that happened around 7:50 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was driving a Honda Civic westbound on SR-60, east of Ramsgate Place.  Investigators say the
PLANT CITY, FL
thegabber.com

(VIDEO) Maserati Tops 123 MPH in Deadly St. Pete Crash

A teenage boy was killed Oct. 2 in a crash following the theft of a Maserati sports car and resulting police chase in St. Petersburg. Two 15-year old boys and a 16-year-old boy allegedly stole a 2016 silver Maserati at 3:20 a.m. east of U.S. 19 on 58th Avenue North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in Polk County deputy's death

POLK CITY, Fla. — A woman is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of Polk County Deputy Blane Lane. Cheryl Williams, 46, is facing 13 felony charges related to the 21-year-old deputy's death. Those charges include second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and meth possession.
POLK COUNTY, FL

