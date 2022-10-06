KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a time in Travis Kelce’s career that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could simply line up against a linebacker or even a safety and know that his speed and agility would be able to get him open downfield. Kelce turned 33 this week, though, and those days are slowly slipping away. Yet what he has lost in athleticism Kelce has made up for in wily experience. You’ll see him slowly going in motion, or moving across the formation, setting up defenders even before the snap, giving him just that extra bit of space to allow him to continually make plays. And that still makes him a dangerous playmaker as the Raiders prepare to visit Kansas City on Monday night.

