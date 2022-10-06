Read full article on original website
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball’s largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series. Next up for resilient Seattle is Houston in the AL Division Series. Making the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2001, Seattle trailed 8-1 through five innings, but it tied it at 9 with four runs in the eighth.
Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets’ season with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece. Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning. New York broke it open by scoring four times in the bottom half, keyed by McNeil’s bases-loaded double. Seth Lugo retired cleanup hitter Josh Bell with the bases loaded for a save, ending a game that took 4 hours, 13 minutes.
Mariners produce sensational comeback to advance in playoffs
Seattle Mariners produced a sensational comeback on Saturday to beat Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB playoff game which also featured a violent clash that had Blue Jays’ George Springer carted off the field after he collided with Mariners’ Bo Bichette. J. P. Crawford had hit a blooper...
Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021. Speaking through a translator at spring training, Guerrero called last year a trailer, and declared it was time for the movie. Unfortunately for Guerrero and Toronto, that movie turned into a horror show come playoff time. The Blue Jays were swept out of their AL wild-card series against Seattle, dropping each of the two games.
Yankees’ Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland that starts Tuesday night due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics. Chapman, who has not gotten a save since May 17, had been scheduled to pitch batting practice Friday at Yankee Stadium but the team said he was in Miami.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on...
Cashman says Yanks, others have `pot of gold’ awaiting Judge
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman realizes Aaron Judge struck gold with his record-setting season, raising the price for New York to keep its star slugger. In the hours before opening day last April, Judge rejected a contract that would have paid him $213.5 million over seven seasons from 2023-29. He is eligible for free agency and will command far more after setting an American League record with 62 homers, tying for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missing a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average. Cashman says “there’s a pot of gold there.”
Packers offense shut down in 2nd half in loss to Giants
LONDON (AP) — Aaron Rodgers had warned before the Packers’ trip to London that the team’s habit of only putting together one good offensive half per game wasn’t sustainable. The New York Giants proved him right. Rodgers was shut out in the second half for the second time in three games as Green Bay lost 27-22 to the Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said “they kicked our butt in the second half.” It’s not the first time that’s happened this season. Rodgers said “offensively, we haven’t put two halves together.”
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Midges are swarming the Cleveland’s home field during game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers. The same type of flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago. Players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline. The midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year, and can get so thick they cover windows on cars and homes. In 2007, Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain famously became engulfed on the mound during Game 2 of the AL Division Series.
Umps check Padres pitcher Musgrove’s ears for sticky stuff
NEW YORK (AP) — Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove had his ears searched by an umpire for illegal sticky substances at the behest of Mets manager Buck Showalter in the sixth inning of San Diego’s 6-0 win in the decisive Game 3 of their NL wild-card series. Musgrove was working on a one-hitter with a 4-0 lead, and the spin rate was up on all six of his pitches. After Showalter came out on the field, crew chief Alfonso Marquez went to the mound, felt both of Musgrove’s ears and searched his cap and glove. Fans yelled “Cheater!” at Musgrove, whose 2017 Houston Astros were found by MLB to have stolen signs.
Smith-Marsette’s late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago was driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette reached the Minnesota 39 with his first reception for the Bears. He juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler with a cut and a stiff-arm for a crucial first down. Then he tried to make another move for more yardage. Dantzler ripped the ball away to seal a 29-22 victory for the Vikings. Smith-Marsette made another crucial mistake on Chicago’s previous possession with an illegal block penalty that wiped out what would have been a 52-yard touchdown run by Justin Fields.
Stafford under constant pressure as Rams drop 2nd straight
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is facing relentless pressure while the Los Angeles Rams have used five different offensive line combinations in as many games. It’s a big reason the Rams are 2-3. They’re only the third Super Bowl champion since 2000 to have a losing record through five games. Stafford was pressured on 23 of 47 dropbacks in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams didn’t score after Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a long touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola’s late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right. The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3. The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder. He was elevated to the active roster because of an injury to the team’s starting kicker Matt Prater.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce keeps evolving along with TE position
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a time in Travis Kelce’s career that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could simply line up against a linebacker or even a safety and know that his speed and agility would be able to get him open downfield. Kelce turned 33 this week, though, and those days are slowly slipping away. Yet what he has lost in athleticism Kelce has made up for in wily experience. You’ll see him slowly going in motion, or moving across the formation, setting up defenders even before the snap, giving him just that extra bit of space to allow him to continually make plays. And that still makes him a dangerous playmaker as the Raiders prepare to visit Kansas City on Monday night.
Cardinals fail on late chances in 20-17 loss to Eagles
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown. It all fell apart with a short slide, a third-down spike and a missed kick, pushing Arizona to its longest home losing streak in 64 years. Forced to try a 43-yard field goal after spiking the ball on third down, the Cardinals lost 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when Matt Ammendola pushed his kick wide right with 17 seconds left.
Cousins, Vikings snap to life with late TD, beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings snapped out of their mid-game slump just in time to beat the Chicago Bears 29-22. Kirk Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota’s fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead drive. The Vikings are 4-1 and alone in first place in the NFC North. Justin Jefferson finished with a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards, and Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and two scores for the Vikings. Justin Fields went 15 for 21 for a season-high 208 yards and his first touchdown pass in 15 quarters for the Bears. They are 2-3.
Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in the playoffs
With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer’s regular season, bedlam reigned as teams scrambled to make the postseason. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Orlando City, Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake also earned spots. The Portland Timbers, who went to the MLS Cup final last season, were eliminated. And Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar claimed the Golden Boot.
Not rushing top prospects to NHL is becoming a popular path
Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky could be the second consecutive No. 1 pick not to start in the NHL after no one had done that in 15 years. But not rushing top prospects is becoming a popular path. Cale Makar has blossomed into arguably the league’s defenseman and was playoff MVP in helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup after spending an extra year in college. Buffalo’s Owen Power and Seattle’s Matty Beniers could be next. They’re among the favorites for rookie of the year honors following a head start in the NHL last season and a stint at the Olympics.
Lions defensive back Smith carted off the field vs. Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was carted off the field following a collision early in the first quarter of the Detroit’s matchup with the New England Patriots. Smith remained down on the field, laying face down on his side following the Patriots’ second offensive play of the game with 10:29 left in the quarter. Trainers immediately called for a stretcher as Smith was attended to. He was on the field for several minutes as an ambulance was driven onto the field. The entire Lions bench emptied onto the field and they circled Smith before he was loaded and driven off. The Lions announced he had been taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.
Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has left the game against the New York Jets with an elbow injury and was being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater was starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and was hurt on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Miami ruled Bridgewater out for the rest of the game early in the second quarter. Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York. Bridgewater was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was starting after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Miami’s previous game on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati.
