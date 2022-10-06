Read full article on original website
Guac Y Margys - BeltLine
Guac y Margys' original location off the BeltLine in Old Fourth Ward has scaled back their full menu. So if you’re craving tacos, you’ll have to head to their new location in Midtown. But when you’re cruising the BeltLine and in desperate need of a place to sit and sip a drink, the original GyM is always a good choice. Head inside and order one of their 15 margaritas from the counter—or an entire pitcher if you need to chill out a bit longer. Get some queso, guac, or salsa to go with your marg and sit outside and take a drink every time you see people riding tandem on a motorized scooter. You’ll be feeling the tequila in no time.
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Win — Taste Of Bali
Whenever your friends hit you with the “I’m so hungry, I wanna order half the menu” cliche, then take them here and make them prove it. The Balinese gastropub offers several small and shareable plates under $14, which can make it very tempting to request one of everything.
K&K Soul Food
The line of city workers and MARTA bus drivers snaking inside this Westside favorite can be intimidating, but we assure you the wait is worth it. For breakfast, the cafeteria-style lineup of down-home essentials includes beef links, thick-cut bacon and pancakes—all done with equal parts lard and love. As for the meat and two you get at lunch, you’ll choose from meaty turkey wings, spot-on collards, and fried chicken that *whispers* might be better than your granny’s.
Knife Modern Mediterranean
The rose-covered installation by the entrance seems like the required social media photo stop before you head deeper into the venue. But there are far more stunning sights throughout—from big photorealistic paintings to a cozy, back-lit wicker egg chair in the back corner. But this fancy Buckhead spot isn’t all show. The Mediterranean menu delivers on the substance, too. Start with the Mezze Trio of the hummus, babaganoush, and atom—establish any rules against double-dipping before it comes because the smokey yogurt dip is pretty hard to resist. With several small plates and big shareable entrees like tender scallops and fire-roasted lamb chops, we advocate filling your table with a range of tastes until you’re stuffed.
Gigi’s Italian Kitchen & Restaurant
Started as a pop-up, Gigi’s now has permanent digs in Candler Park. With red gingham tablecloths, colored Christmas lights, wax-covered candelabras, and randomly incorporated plastic green vines, Gigi’s feels like a Quentin Tarantino diner scene at a Disney theme park Italian restaurant. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but from the moment you sit down, there’s a slow buildup of excitement—a six sense feeling from the smells and sounds of the open kitchen that some eventful sh*t is about to go down. And yes, and no. The flavors might not hit you over the head like a Tarantino fight scene, but you will really, really appreciate the stripped-down moments, like the tasty simplicity of the poached snapper and their fried, chewy polenta strips topped with cream and caviar. The space can fit a cozy 25 to 30 diners at a time, so get here as soon as they open to secure a table since they don’t take reservations.
Bell Street Burritos
After a long walk on the BeltLine, it’s nice to retreat into the cocoon of a massive burrito. Bell Street has a shaded patio that’s situated almost underneath the BeltLine, so it’s perfect if you need a break from groups whizzing past on bicycles. Real fans of Bell Street know to “Grill My Burrito” for an extra 75 cents, but if a burrito sounds too heavy, their tacos or quesadillas are an excellent back up with plenty of veggie options like their broccoli, potato, or bean tacos.
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
