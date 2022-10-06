Read full article on original website
Gigi’s Italian Kitchen & Restaurant
Started as a pop-up, Gigi’s now has permanent digs in Candler Park. With red gingham tablecloths, colored Christmas lights, wax-covered candelabras, and randomly incorporated plastic green vines, Gigi’s feels like a Quentin Tarantino diner scene at a Disney theme park Italian restaurant. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but from the moment you sit down, there’s a slow buildup of excitement—a six sense feeling from the smells and sounds of the open kitchen that some eventful sh*t is about to go down. And yes, and no. The flavors might not hit you over the head like a Tarantino fight scene, but you will really, really appreciate the stripped-down moments, like the tasty simplicity of the poached snapper and their fried, chewy polenta strips topped with cream and caviar. The space can fit a cozy 25 to 30 diners at a time, so get here as soon as they open to secure a table since they don’t take reservations.
Taqueria Ramirez At EEEEEATSCON
Taqueria Ramirez pretty much only does one thing, and that's make exceptional tacos you'll want second and third helpings of while shouting about how everyone else needs to eat them too. Their tacos range from velvety, shredded suadero to longaniza with bright orange porky juices. The suadero stews for long enough, around three hours, so the lower belly cut of beef can break down. But our favorite taco remains the tripa, which is blowtorched to order and has such little chewy toughness it might be unidentifiable as a cow’s small intestine save for the iron-forward taste. Dress them up with a slather of red or green salsa (green is slightly milder than red), finely chopped raw red onions, cilantro, and a hearty squeeze from a lime wedge.
Bar Vegan
On the second floor of Ponce City Market, you’ll hear the music bumping before you see the flashing lights spelling out Bar Vegan on the back wall of the bar. From the mega successful Slutty Vegan chain, Bar Vegan serves all the classic drinks like margaritas, mojitos, and sidecars. But we’d recommend going for one of their signature cocktails like the Dias Punch or Marta Express—so good you’ll forget there’s any alcohol in them, so watch yourself. There’s also a variety of plant-based foods (hence the name Bar Vegan) like spaghetti and meatballs, boneless wings, and white truffle shoestring fries. Whether you’re vegan or not, Bar Vegan is a great spot for a drink right off the BeltLine. Just note it’s standing room only after 8pm.
5Church Buckhead
Sorry, 5Church at Colony Square, 5Church in Buckhead is the younger, prettier sibling. In the typical younger sibling dynamic, this new location got all the cool things without asking—the lush garden-themed sunroom with hanging vines and all the attention on social media. The menu is roughly the same as the original, with steaks, seafood, and pasta options. But the Buckhead location does have a few individual standouts, like the baked brioche on their brunch menu, which is like a thick, square slice of french toast casserole topped with a heap of fresh cream and fruit compote.
Guac Y Margys - BeltLine
Guac y Margys' original location off the BeltLine in Old Fourth Ward has scaled back their full menu. So if you’re craving tacos, you’ll have to head to their new location in Midtown. But when you’re cruising the BeltLine and in desperate need of a place to sit and sip a drink, the original GyM is always a good choice. Head inside and order one of their 15 margaritas from the counter—or an entire pitcher if you need to chill out a bit longer. Get some queso, guac, or salsa to go with your marg and sit outside and take a drink every time you see people riding tandem on a motorized scooter. You’ll be feeling the tequila in no time.
Win — Taste Of Bali
Whenever your friends hit you with the “I’m so hungry, I wanna order half the menu” cliche, then take them here and make them prove it. The Balinese gastropub offers several small and shareable plates under $14, which can make it very tempting to request one of everything.
É Ke Pizza
We shed a tear at the pandemic loss of Baraonda, the former midtown fixture that we all hit for Italian food before a show at the Fox. If you were fans of their wood-fired pizza like we were, head to É Ke in Vinings, where the former Baraonda owners serve up their familiar, super soft pizzas, along with salads and sandwiches. And just like before, we like the classic Margarita pizza and the pesto-rich Burrata salad.
Palo Santo
Named after a tree venerated for its healing properties, Palo Santo brings the flavors of wood-smoked cuisine to the Westside. The dimly lit dining area is one room with furry lighting fixtures that remind us of Cousin It. Just a little. The menu features a blend of Japanese and Mexican cuisine, which is perfectly represented in their hamachi tostada, a mix of dry miso, uni, and hamachi with burnt avocado and charred serrano yuzu mayo on top of a crunchy tostada. Dinner options like tlayuda, poblano rice, and grilled octopus are paired well with their P.S. Margarita and other tequila-based cocktails.
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Leo's Taco Truck
You’re not officially an Angeleno until you’ve stumbled out of a bar and kept right on stumbling to one of Leo’s Tacos trucks. Their largest operation is at the WSS at Western and Sunset, where they have a full two-truck set-up and more picnic tables than most actual restaurants. They’re here from 10am-2am during the week (3am on weekends) so pretty much any time you want some spit-roasted al pastor, you’ve got access to it. And that’s what most people here are eating: Crispy, sweet al pastor on a corn tortilla, topped with pineapple and whatever you choose from a huge selection of salsas. The mulitas are also great, and if we really want to make sure we’re hangover-free tomorrow, we get a carne asada burrito, loaded with rice, beans, cheese, and meat. Make sure you bring cash, otherwise, you’ll end up having to Venmo the stranger who lent you $10 last night.
KG BBQ
Following a series of pop-ups that had lines down the block (and would regularly sell out), KG BBQ is now permanently parked at Oddwood Brewing on Manor Road. They combine Texas barbecue with Egyptian and Middle Eastern flavors, which equates to dishes like brisket shawarma, lamb bacon ribs, and a grilled chicken kabab.
Grass VBQ Joint
How’s this for an origin story: the VBQ owner probably walked up to the neighborhood barbeque, assumed his best Snoop Dogg voice and asked, “The Southeast ain’t got no love for the vegans?”And that’s when he started his entirely plant-based barbeque, Grass VBQ Joint, which operates as a takeout-only vendor in the West End’s Oak Streets Eats ghost kitchens. Okay, we’re lying about the origin story, but we’re sincere about the food. His smoked jackfruit does a pretty good job assuming the look and texture of pulled pork, and it’s a tasty, enjoyable compromise, even for meat eaters. There’s also an oyster mushroom po'boy, pit-smoked faux beef brisket, and collard greens, which all taste like a mic-drop moment that screams, “well let it be known then.”
The Continental Club
This swanky DTLA cocktail bar is truly underground: you’ll find the entrance through a dark staircase in an alley. But once you’re inside, it’ll feel like one big nightclub. Every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday night, the basement bar fills up with people who just want to chant lyrics to the latest Burna Boy record. Doors open at 10pm, but these crowded dance parties keep jumping until 2am most nights. If you’re looking for a more low-key night of two-stepping with a date, drop by on Thursday for live jazz performed by local musicians. There’s usually no cover to get in, but drinks here typically cost around $20.
Peach Cobbler Café
Don’t let the name fool you—Peach Cobbler Cafe shouldn’t be dismissed as another dessert shop. Does your average bakery serve ribs, fried chicken, and collards? Nope, didn’t think so. When hunger comes on hard and fast–and a basic sandwich won’t cut it—this Buckhead soul food cafe saves the day with super satisfying, stick-to-your-bones homestyle food served really, really quick.
The James Room
The James Room is just off the BeltLine near Krog. During the day, it doubles as a cafe, serving brunch and light bites. But when you enter the cafe at night, you walk through doors disguised as bookshelves to a hidden lounge, where leather booths line the walls and large couches run through the center of the room beneath chandeliers. The swanky interior and the hidden entrance will remind you of a speakeasy that just happens to serve up some truly noteworthy cocktails. If you’re just here to drink, may your cup runneth over. But if you’re hungry too, you can fill your table with shareables like crab cakes, charcuterie, and vegan meatballs. Most often it’s a chill retreat, but on certain nights when they have live music sets with DJ’s to fill the downtime, things are far less lowkey and it’s a party.
Delbar Middle Eastern
Whether you’re in the chic sunroom, on the tropical outdoor patio, or by the sceney bar, every seat at this Middle Eastern restaurant in Inman Park feels like you just sat down at the cool spot that all the travel influencers post. Persian carpets, Iranian art, potted trees, and small antique oil-burning lamps placed at each table may inspire you to post a few pictures of your own, then put your Teams status on OOO. But the whole experience from the complimentary bread service—pita with feta cheese, walnuts, rashes, and herbs—to the pace and plating of your ordered dishes makes you want to book a trip back. The super helpful waitstaff will walk you through the menu, and when they tell you to get the Sabzi Polo, an herby rice dish with a crispy top shell, or the tangy Dill Labneh with shredded lamb, you should really listen.
The Garden Room
Dining at this Buckhead hotspot inside the St. Regis is something everyone should experience at least once. It’s a fun, whimsical environment, where you’ll want to spend all your money on over-the-top cocktails and decent food and play make-believe for a bit. You’ll be eating in a fantasy...
A1 Soul Food
Folks who frequent this MLK Drive mainstay know that you either come with patience or you don’t come at all. We usually see lines 25 deep at 3:45 in the afternoon. The reason no one ever storms off before their turn is because they know that when they finally make their way to the front and see the pork chops, fried chicken, and gravy-soaked liver, their sacrifice wouldn’t have been in vain. But even with the tasty meats, the best thing about A1 might be its sides. The yams melt in your mouth. The mac and cheese is baked to perfection. If it wasn’t for the 30-minute wait, you’d be tempted to order seconds.
Apollo Bagels At EEEEEATSCON
One of the owners of Williamsburg pizzeria Leo has taken his sourdough skills from pizza to bagels with his roving bagel pop-up Apollo. With its fennel seeds and flaky salt, Apollo’s everything bagel is one of the best in the city. It’s got a light, chewy interior that feels so weightless it’s a wonder that it can hold smoked salmon and all the fixings without getting floppy.
Lucian Books and Wine
As children we assumed we’d be refined adults who did things like buy hardback books, eat chicken liver paté, and order wine by the bottle. If that’s yet to become your reality, Lucian is your opportunity to prove to your childhood self that you have arrived–even if only for one night.
