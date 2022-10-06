Walking up to Kaieteur Kitchen in Elephant and Castle, you should have one concern and one concern only: to make sure you eat as many different things as possible. The homely Guyanese restaurant runs a takeaway counter on one side and has a small, canteen-ish dining room on the other with 15 or so plastic seats. Needless to say, you will have competition in the evening. Owner and head chef Faye Gomes’ cooking and heartwarming hospitality will have you coming back again and again. This feels less like a restaurant and more like the neighbour’s kitchen you never want to leave. Staple dishes like oxtail and curry chicken are delicious enough, but it’s the specials you want to look out for. Pepper pot is a slow-cooked meaty puddle of brown deliciousness, with meat so tender it gives up before your plate is put down, and a sauce so rich with cloves, cassava, and cinnamon, that leaving even a drop is a crime. Roti is a must. You can bring booze if you want, but Kaieteur Kitchen isn't a late one (it’s open until 8pm), it's more of a family one. At least, everyone who walks through the doors is treated that way.

