Peach Cobbler Café
Don’t let the name fool you—Peach Cobbler Cafe shouldn’t be dismissed as another dessert shop. Does your average bakery serve ribs, fried chicken, and collards? Nope, didn’t think so. When hunger comes on hard and fast–and a basic sandwich won’t cut it—this Buckhead soul food cafe saves the day with super satisfying, stick-to-your-bones homestyle food served really, really quick.
Gigi’s Italian Kitchen & Restaurant
Started as a pop-up, Gigi’s now has permanent digs in Candler Park. With red gingham tablecloths, colored Christmas lights, wax-covered candelabras, and randomly incorporated plastic green vines, Gigi’s feels like a Quentin Tarantino diner scene at a Disney theme park Italian restaurant. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but from the moment you sit down, there’s a slow buildup of excitement—a six sense feeling from the smells and sounds of the open kitchen that some eventful sh*t is about to go down. And yes, and no. The flavors might not hit you over the head like a Tarantino fight scene, but you will really, really appreciate the stripped-down moments, like the tasty simplicity of the poached snapper and their fried, chewy polenta strips topped with cream and caviar. The space can fit a cozy 25 to 30 diners at a time, so get here as soon as they open to secure a table since they don’t take reservations.
The James Room
The James Room is just off the BeltLine near Krog. During the day, it doubles as a cafe, serving brunch and light bites. But when you enter the cafe at night, you walk through doors disguised as bookshelves to a hidden lounge, where leather booths line the walls and large couches run through the center of the room beneath chandeliers. The swanky interior and the hidden entrance will remind you of a speakeasy that just happens to serve up some truly noteworthy cocktails. If you’re just here to drink, may your cup runneth over. But if you’re hungry too, you can fill your table with shareables like crab cakes, charcuterie, and vegan meatballs. Most often it’s a chill retreat, but on certain nights when they have live music sets with DJ’s to fill the downtime, things are far less lowkey and it’s a party.
Kaieteur Kitchen
Walking up to Kaieteur Kitchen in Elephant and Castle, you should have one concern and one concern only: to make sure you eat as many different things as possible. The homely Guyanese restaurant runs a takeaway counter on one side and has a small, canteen-ish dining room on the other with 15 or so plastic seats. Needless to say, you will have competition in the evening. Owner and head chef Faye Gomes’ cooking and heartwarming hospitality will have you coming back again and again. This feels less like a restaurant and more like the neighbour’s kitchen you never want to leave. Staple dishes like oxtail and curry chicken are delicious enough, but it’s the specials you want to look out for. Pepper pot is a slow-cooked meaty puddle of brown deliciousness, with meat so tender it gives up before your plate is put down, and a sauce so rich with cloves, cassava, and cinnamon, that leaving even a drop is a crime. Roti is a must. You can bring booze if you want, but Kaieteur Kitchen isn't a late one (it’s open until 8pm), it's more of a family one. At least, everyone who walks through the doors is treated that way.
Apt4B
With a DJ booth setup near the entrance and a treasure trove of vinyl R&B and Hip-Hop throwbacks on display at this Buckhead hotspot, you know you’re in for a good time. Apt 4B also brings the flavor with Caribbean and Georgia soul food fusions, including their Tamarind Glazed Short Rib, and crispy, fried whole fish with Hatian seasonings. But some items like Island Seafood Curry, where a halved lobster tail swims in a light coconut-madras curry broth, feel like a bit of a well-timed record scratch—it works, but we don’t have to hear it again.
LowCountry Steak
Everybody loves a good steakhouse, especially when that steak restaurant is helmed by Atlanta’s very own celebrity chef, G. Garvin. The modern-chic Midtown restaurant offers a catch-all of favorites to please a large, usually inharmonious crew who can’t even agree on a playlist. With several choice cuts of steak, crab claws drenched in Cajun butter, and lobster mac and cheese, a crowd pleaser with big chunks of lobster, you may find refreshing agreement for once.
Dirty Rascal
If you’re feeling the midweek blues, book a dinner at Dirty Rascal, an upscale Italian-American restaurant inside the Thompson Hotel. It isn’t just a mood; it’s a mood changer. Setting the scene for a little escapism, the mid-century retro-looking bar just outside the hotel’s entrance to the restaurant is the perfect place to grab a drink and pretend you’re not only in another place but in another decade—notably a decade where your work deadlines don’t yet exist. Then move onto the dimly-lit dining room to enjoy carb-heavy comforts like their cheesy lasagna for two or tortellini with a meaty lamb bolognese.
D Boca N Boca
If the exposed brick walls, foliage-draped bar and Sofía Reyes tunes don’t transport you to a cantina in central Mexico, this Summerhill taqueria’s take on the region’s cuisine just might. Bask in the tidy menu of fundamental (ribeye tacos on hand-pressed corn tortillas) and fun dishes (crema de frijol, a pasty, black bean dip that works well) from the colorful dining room or one of the outdoor fire pit tables. No matter your seat, fluffy churros make any meal here complete.
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Allora
The Twelve Hotel in Atlanta Station keeps a usual cast of, well, cast and crew members from whatever’s currently filming in the city. So a seat at Allora's big central bar, located near Twelve's lobby, will keep you close to the action, which includes people-watching and the pizza chef sliding pies in and out the giant gas-burning pizza oven. The comfortable plaid booths in the back corners provide a more intimate space, where you and your date can finish your weirdly passionate discussion of Beyoncé’s discography. Try the Allora's Meatball pie with their housemade meatballs and the Vegetable, our favorite because of their sturdy, crispy crust, which can handle the weight of a huge pile of broccoli shreds, onions, peppers, freshly sliced mushrooms, and lots and lots of mozzarella cheese.
Grass VBQ Joint
How’s this for an origin story: the VBQ owner probably walked up to the neighborhood barbeque, assumed his best Snoop Dogg voice and asked, “The Southeast ain’t got no love for the vegans?”And that’s when he started his entirely plant-based barbeque, Grass VBQ Joint, which operates as a takeout-only vendor in the West End’s Oak Streets Eats ghost kitchens. Okay, we’re lying about the origin story, but we’re sincere about the food. His smoked jackfruit does a pretty good job assuming the look and texture of pulled pork, and it’s a tasty, enjoyable compromise, even for meat eaters. There’s also an oyster mushroom po'boy, pit-smoked faux beef brisket, and collard greens, which all taste like a mic-drop moment that screams, “well let it be known then.”
The Americano
You might see the cast of some currently filming Netflix series parade into the discreet back corners of the Americano, the Intercontinental Buckhead’s Italian steakhouse concept by celebrity chef Scott Conant. Celebrities and star chef aside, Americano is a venue that can be enjoyed by anyone in search of a lowkey setting to enjoy a quiet, quality meal.
Guac Y Margys - BeltLine
Guac y Margys' original location off the BeltLine in Old Fourth Ward has scaled back their full menu. So if you’re craving tacos, you’ll have to head to their new location in Midtown. But when you’re cruising the BeltLine and in desperate need of a place to sit and sip a drink, the original GyM is always a good choice. Head inside and order one of their 15 margaritas from the counter—or an entire pitcher if you need to chill out a bit longer. Get some queso, guac, or salsa to go with your marg and sit outside and take a drink every time you see people riding tandem on a motorized scooter. You’ll be feeling the tequila in no time.
KG BBQ
Following a series of pop-ups that had lines down the block (and would regularly sell out), KG BBQ is now permanently parked at Oddwood Brewing on Manor Road. They combine Texas barbecue with Egyptian and Middle Eastern flavors, which equates to dishes like brisket shawarma, lamb bacon ribs, and a grilled chicken kabab.
Breakfast At Barney's
A velvet rope at the entrance of this popular venue can make it feel like you’re waiting to get into the club. Hell, there’s a strong chance you’ll see people still hungover from an actual club experience slumped over the subway tiled bar in search of needed nourishment. But with some of the best brunch offerings in town, Barney’s near Grady is worth your time. There’s a dish for everyone here, from the sweet favorites like their thick and fluffy 24 Karat Gold Pancakes, which tastes as good as they look. And there are savory staples like steak and eggs or lamb and eggs. For those looking for a lighter start to their day (since you’re probably still recovering from the previous night’s shenanigans), Barney’s offers vegan entrees and fresh pressed juices.
The Good King Tavern
The Good King Tavern is like a super-relatable movie quote. You know, one you can pull out at a party that never fails to get a laugh - like when your friend’s ex shows up to a party and you whisper to the people around you “He doesn’t even go here!” Similarly, you can pull The Good King Tavern out of your back pocket in pretty much any situation, and it’ll never fail to please whatever group you’re with.
A1 Soul Food
Folks who frequent this MLK Drive mainstay know that you either come with patience or you don’t come at all. We usually see lines 25 deep at 3:45 in the afternoon. The reason no one ever storms off before their turn is because they know that when they finally make their way to the front and see the pork chops, fried chicken, and gravy-soaked liver, their sacrifice wouldn’t have been in vain. But even with the tasty meats, the best thing about A1 might be its sides. The yams melt in your mouth. The mac and cheese is baked to perfection. If it wasn’t for the 30-minute wait, you’d be tempted to order seconds.
Lucian Books and Wine
As children we assumed we’d be refined adults who did things like buy hardback books, eat chicken liver paté, and order wine by the bottle. If that’s yet to become your reality, Lucian is your opportunity to prove to your childhood self that you have arrived–even if only for one night.
Sushi On Me At EEEEEATSCON
If there were a Venn diagram with sushi omakase restaurants on one side and debaucherous party hubs on the other, Sushi On Me would exist in the tiny middle zone. We can't think of any other restaurant experience we've had that combines sparklers in eel-toro handrolls, torched white tuna topped with chili garlic crisp, and the level of drunken fun at Sushi On Me. Thanks to OpenTable, we're recreating the Sushi On Me experience at EEEEEATSCON.
The Sun Tavern
The Sun Tavern is one of those places that feels like the lovechild of your rowdiest local and your favourite great little bar. Ergo, we love it. On Bethnal Green Road, it prides itself on having a huge selection of Irish whisky but you’ll also find a short, sharp menu of spruced-up classic cocktails. Our personal go-to is Bonnie’s Margarita, but the espresso martini is also a strong contender for your Friday night. Be warned, that the live music nights and £9 cocktails make it super popular with locals and you’ll usually find people spilling out onto the pavement at the weekend, so be sure to book ahead.
