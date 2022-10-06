Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Opelika-Auburn News
Failed fake punt turns momentum for Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — The momentum swing swept through the air in Sanford Stadium. What was a defensive battle through most of one quarter went all red and black in one moment, after a failed fake punt by Auburn put the Tiger defense against the wall and led the way to Georgia’s first touchdown — and eventually, the 42-10 Georgia win.
Opelika-Auburn News
Report card: Auburn vs. Georgia
OFFENSE — F Auburn’s offensive line was ineffective again, pushed into the backfield too often, too early. Auburn’s gameplan lacked an identity and sure direction. Auburn didn’t commit to running first and shortening the game to try to pull the upset, but the passing game wasn’t working either. At one point in the fourth, Auburn was 10-of-30 passing, a 33-percent completion percentage.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Neuheisel faces backlash during CBS broadcast of Auburn at Georgia
Rick Neuheisel and Tom McCarthy were on the call for the Auburn-Georgia game as part of the “SEC on CBS” double header with Texas A&M and Alabama being the primetime nightcap. Neuheisel was in the place SEC fans normally see Gary Danielson, where criticism is usually at a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn can’t get out of its own way in loss to rival Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — To say Stetson Bennett had space was an understatement. The Georgia quarterback existed in a wholly unoccupied expanse for a moment between the hedges at Sanford Stadium. There were no white helmets. No white facemasks. No white tops and bottoms with orange and blue trim. There...
Opelika-Auburn News
Tigers win again! Auburn volleyball tops Georgia in five-set thriller, sweeps rivalry weekend
Seventeen matches into 2022 and there aren’t many superlatives left to describe Auburn Volleyball. Erasing three match points, the Tigers capped off the weekend sweep of Georgia with a virtually indescribable, 3-2 (25-22, 25-21, 15-25, 24-26, 16-14), victory. Just like Saturday, Jackie Barrett began the match operating the offense...
auburntigers.com
No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
Opelika-Auburn News
While second-half points have eluded Auburn, they’ve been Georgia’s saving grace
Georgia has seen some close shaves the past two weeks despite going 2-0. Two weeks ago, on Sept. 24, the No. 2 Bulldogs beat visiting Kent State 39-22 in Athens in a contest that saw the Golden Flashes trail by less than a field goal at a point, only a week after Georgia stomped SEC foe South Carolina 48-7 on the road.
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Georgia, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn’s offensive line fare against Georgia?. JUSTIN LEE: Despite the confidence Auburn players have shown...
Watch as we break down Auburn’s DB commits. Do players pick school or coach?
The AL.com Recruiting Show takes a look at Auburn’s future defensive backs this week, along with a conversation on how the Tiger’s coaching questions may be impacting recruits. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, watch reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield break it down, specifically looking at...
Opelika-Auburn News
With Anders Carlson's recent struggles, could his successor soon get a shot?
The past two weeks have seen struggles for Auburn, and that goes all the way to special teams, most notably with fifth-year senior kicker Anders Carlson’s performance. Carlson, second in Auburn history in career points scored, is officially a 72% career field goal kicker, but he’s 2 for 4 on official attempts the past two weeks, and unofficially 2 for 6 after having two misses called back for opponent penalties against Missouri.
Opelika-Auburn News
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 83: A rivalry loss and a reunion special
Justin Lee and Adam Cole are joined by former Overtime host Jordan Hill of Dawgs247 to discuss Auburn's loss to Georgia and the future of Auburn football. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
WSFA
Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers, which also happens to be ASU’s homecoming. Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders said it was brilliant to invite his Tigers to play in the Hornets’ homecoming, HBCU Gameday reported, calling it a “money game” for Alabama State.
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Auburn Plainsman
What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?
With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Southern Union went from 51 students to 4,400 students in 100 years
Southern Union State Community College is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was formed in 1922 in Wadley, Ala., by the Southern Christian Convention of Congregational Christian Churches, under the name Bethlehem College. Today, it has an enrollment of about 4,400 students, an 8% increase after the two-year decline that was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community. Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.
thebamabuzz.com
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in former Cheeburger Cheeburger space in Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint—already a Huntsville and Birmingham favorite—is coming to downtown Auburn. Keep reading for more details about the exciting new spot. Farewell to Cheeburger Cheeburger. The new burger joint will take over the former location of Cheeburger Cheeburger, a...
Union leader claims Westrock paper company has begun to lock out employees at Alabama mill
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an east Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader said Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand. “The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” said […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika runs through Smiths Station for bounce-back win
Opelika football was coming off a tough four-game stretch this week, having eked out a win against a No. 1 Central-Phenix City team before losing three straight. But the Bulldogs got back in the win column Friday, downing Smiths Station 31-7 at home for their first win since Sept. 9.
