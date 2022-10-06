ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Opelika-Auburn News

Failed fake punt turns momentum for Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — The momentum swing swept through the air in Sanford Stadium. What was a defensive battle through most of one quarter went all red and black in one moment, after a failed fake punt by Auburn put the Tiger defense against the wall and led the way to Georgia’s first touchdown — and eventually, the 42-10 Georgia win.
Opelika-Auburn News

Report card: Auburn vs. Georgia

OFFENSE — F Auburn’s offensive line was ineffective again, pushed into the backfield too often, too early. Auburn’s gameplan lacked an identity and sure direction. Auburn didn’t commit to running first and shortening the game to try to pull the upset, but the passing game wasn’t working either. At one point in the fourth, Auburn was 10-of-30 passing, a 33-percent completion percentage.
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn can’t get out of its own way in loss to rival Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — To say Stetson Bennett had space was an understatement. The Georgia quarterback existed in a wholly unoccupied expanse for a moment between the hedges at Sanford Stadium. There were no white helmets. No white facemasks. No white tops and bottoms with orange and blue trim. There...
auburntigers.com

No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Georgia, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn’s offensive line fare against Georgia?. JUSTIN LEE: Despite the confidence Auburn players have shown...
Opelika-Auburn News

With Anders Carlson's recent struggles, could his successor soon get a shot?

The past two weeks have seen struggles for Auburn, and that goes all the way to special teams, most notably with fifth-year senior kicker Anders Carlson’s performance. Carlson, second in Auburn history in career points scored, is officially a 72% career field goal kicker, but he’s 2 for 4 on official attempts the past two weeks, and unofficially 2 for 6 after having two misses called back for opponent penalties against Missouri.
WSFA

Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers, which also happens to be ASU’s homecoming. Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders said it was brilliant to invite his Tigers to play in the Hornets’ homecoming, HBCU Gameday reported, calling it a “money game” for Alabama State.
WSFA

ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Auburn Plainsman

What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?

With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Southern Union went from 51 students to 4,400 students in 100 years

Southern Union State Community College is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was formed in 1922 in Wadley, Ala., by the Southern Christian Convention of Congregational Christian Churches, under the name Bethlehem College. Today, it has an enrollment of about 4,400 students, an 8% increase after the two-year decline that was...
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community. Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika runs through Smiths Station for bounce-back win

Opelika football was coming off a tough four-game stretch this week, having eked out a win against a No. 1 Central-Phenix City team before losing three straight. But the Bulldogs got back in the win column Friday, downing Smiths Station 31-7 at home for their first win since Sept. 9.
