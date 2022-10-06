Read full article on original website
Not rushing top prospects to NHL is becoming a popular path
Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky could be the second consecutive No. 1 pick not to start in the NHL after no one had done that in 15 years. But not rushing top prospects is becoming a popular path. Cale Makar has blossomed into arguably the league’s defenseman and was playoff MVP in helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup after spending an extra year in college. Buffalo’s Owen Power and Seattle’s Matty Beniers could be next. They’re among the favorites for rookie of the year honors following a head start in the NHL last season and a stint at the Olympics.
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning are suspending defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The team said it was fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and that it takes the allegations very seriously. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press earlier Sunday the league had launched an investigation. Daly added the league had no prior knowledge of the allegations until they were posted on social media.
Lindberg, Penguins stun Bears for preseason shootout win
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins rode a magnificent performance by netminder Filip Lindberg to a 3-2, shootout win over the Hershey Bears o
Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021. Speaking through a translator at spring training, Guerrero called last year a trailer, and declared it was time for the movie. Unfortunately for Guerrero and Toronto, that movie turned into a horror show come playoff time. The Blue Jays were swept out of their AL wild-card series against Seattle, dropping each of the two games.
Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in the playoffs
With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer’s regular season, bedlam reigned as teams scrambled to make the postseason. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Orlando City, Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake also earned spots. The Portland Timbers, who went to the MLS Cup final last season, were eliminated. And Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar claimed the Golden Boot.
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history and baseball’s largest comeback victory to clinch a postseason series. Next up for resilient Seattle is Houston in the AL Division Series. Making the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2001, Seattle trailed 8-1 through five innings, but it tied it at 9 with four runs in the eighth.
Mariners produce sensational comeback to advance in playoffs
Seattle Mariners produced a sensational comeback on Saturday to beat Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB playoff game which also featured a violent clash that had Blue Jays’ George Springer carted off the field after he collided with Mariners’ Bo Bichette. J. P. Crawford had hit a blooper...
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Midges are swarming the Cleveland’s home field during game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers. The same type of flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago. Players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline. The midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year, and can get so thick they cover windows on cars and homes. In 2007, Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain famously became engulfed on the mound during Game 2 of the AL Division Series.
Davis scores 28 in return, Lakers defeat Warriors 124-121
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 Sunday night in the Warriors’ first game since the practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Matt Ryan made a pair of free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining to seal the win. Davis, who sat out two games with lower back tightness, shot 9 for 18 for the Lakers, who won without LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook in the lineup. Davis, who scored 24 points before halftime, played the opening shift of the second half before taking a seat after 21 total minutes. Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points and Ryan added 20 on 6-for-9 shooting from outside the arc. Poole led the Warriors with 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, and added six assists. Green fought with Poole during practice Wednesday. Green apologized to the team a day later and general manager Bob Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Meanwhile, Green was unavailable, saying he will take some time away from the team.
