Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers without a license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former servicemembers could become school teachers without a license if one Republican lawmaker gets his way. State Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) introduced Senate Bill 361 last Monday which would allow Ohio school districts to hire unlicensed veterans who were honorably discharged or medically separated from the force as school teachers, […]
Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has told China that "armed confrontation is absolutely not an option" for resolving Beijing's claim to the island
Comments / 0