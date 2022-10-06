ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win

Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
5 Things We Learned About Texas Tech in Stillwater

Texas Tech football lost to Oklahoma State 41-31 on Saturday, October 9th, but I don't think the Red Raiders left Stillwater without some lessons learned. Not all positive, but certainly not all negative either. For the third time on the road, Texas Tech was a heavy road underdog. For the third time, Texas Tech lost on the road.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 10, 2022

Today is... Columbus Day Check out and subscribe for free to our new: NewsletterYouTube channelThere's also the Bama Central Forums. Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide Today's Crimson Tide ScheduleWomen's Golf vs Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah, Medinah, Ill. ...
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game

Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
