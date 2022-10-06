ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City

Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
CHARLESTON, SC
coladaily.com

Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia

South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

State Fair Tickets are Now available

Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 11. Patrons can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The fair returns October 12 – 23 at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Dustin Fowler
WIS-TV

Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
ANIMALS
WTGS

South Carolina State Fair returns for 153rd year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether you go to indulge in the many food options ride the rides, or for the entertainment, the South Carolina State Fair is back with a full lineup of food, entertainment, and traditional favorites. For food lovers, this year's event will feature more than 90...
POLITICS
WJBF

More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WMBF

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Charleston City Paper

Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election

We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
ELECTIONS
abccolumbia.com

Cunningham brings chicken to Charleston news conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The gubernatorial election is a month away now and the campaign trail here at home is heating up. Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham held a news conference in Charleston Thursday and brought a live chicken with him to the podium. Cunningham called Governor Henry McMaster a “chicken” for not agreeing to debate prior to the election.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

