Read full article on original website
Related
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City
Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
thenewirmonews.com
State Fair Tickets are Now available
Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 11. Patrons can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The fair returns October 12 – 23 at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
WTGS
Woman arrested with 40 lbs. of marijuana flying into Charleston International Airport: CHS
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman from California is facing drug-trafficking charges after she flew into Charleston Wednesday evening with two suitcases filled with more than 40 lbs. of marijuana, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department. On Wednesday, officers received a...
SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets
COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
KRMG
S.C. man accused of throwing dog off bridge twice
S.C. man accused of throwing dog off bridge twice Cantrell told officers that “witches” told him to throw his one-year-old dog from the bridge. (NCD)
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
South Carolina State Fair returns for 153rd year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether you go to indulge in the many food options ride the rides, or for the entertainment, the South Carolina State Fair is back with a full lineup of food, entertainment, and traditional favorites. For food lovers, this year's event will feature more than 90...
New thrift store turning second-hand goods into community support
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new thrift store in Mount Pleasant is providing a little more than second-hand goods. The God’s Goods Thrift Store opened last month with the purpose to help raise money for other needs in the Lowcountry. “We are an all-volunteer staff. There are no paid individuals in the store,” said […]
More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
WMBF
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charleston City Paper
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election
We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
WXIA 11 Alive
Authorities arrest suspect in South Carolina in high school football star's death outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall
Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody in South Carolina. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina added the suspect was caught at a QT.
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
abccolumbia.com
Cunningham brings chicken to Charleston news conference
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The gubernatorial election is a month away now and the campaign trail here at home is heating up. Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham held a news conference in Charleston Thursday and brought a live chicken with him to the podium. Cunningham called Governor Henry McMaster a “chicken” for not agreeing to debate prior to the election.
wach.com
"I want to buy a house and a car": Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
The Post and Courier
California woman arrested at Charleston airport with 40 lbs. of weed, police say
A woman traveling from California was arrested at the Charleston International Airport after police allegedly found more than 40 pounds of marijuana in her suitcases. Ashley Thao Nguyen was booked Oct. 6 into Charleston County jail on the offense of trafficking marijuana. Charleston County Aviation Authority police said they had...
DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
OPINION: One-time payouts to poor Georgians won’t solve the problem of poverty
One-time payments are a temporary remedy to help families in need, but those payments won’t do much to combat poverty in the long-term, according to policy experts.
Comments / 0