Selecting the Yard of the Week was a true honor
For eight years Lidia Hook-Gray and Mary Brooks graciously gave their time and talents to give Liberal a weekly “Yard-of-the Week.”. My home was included in this, so I know how it makes you feel when someone else sees and appreciates the time, effort and finances it takes to maintain this.
County awaits Conestoga tax appeal for final mill rate
In early September, Seward County commissioners passed a budget, and under that budget, the mill levy currently sits at 43.333 mills, down from last year’s levy of 47.604 mills. Commissioners also voted at that time with an intention to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate or the rate in mills...
SCCC Foundation auction raises nearly $97,000
The numbers are in, and it’s official: the 2022 SCCC Foundation Party Auction raised a record amount, nearly $97,000 for student scholarships and programs. SCCC Chief Development Officer and Associate Director of Annual Giving & Alumni Engagement Sarah Thompson reported that the 28th annual event was a huge success.
