Liberal First
Apache cross country has strong day at Dodge City
A cool, rainy day, fast PRs, one hard-won medal, and an Apache team that brought pride to the Seymour Rogers coaching staff. Tuesday, the Apache cross country team trundled to Dodge City to compete at Demon Lake. “As I have informed the Apaches before, ‘Numbers don’t lie, people do.’ And...
Liberal First
Apache 7th gets first win of the season
The Apache seventh and eighth grades hosted Garden City Kenneth Henderson Thursday. In the first quarter Chris Marin scored on a 20-yard for a 6-0 lead. No one scored in the second quarter. In the second half the Apaches caught fire. Marin scored on a 48-yard run and added the...
Liberal First
MARILYN GRAHAM
Marilyn Graham, 82, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She was born Jan. 2, 1940 to Guy Watkins and Anna Bledsoe. She married Bobby Ross Graham Dec. 15, 1973. He preceded her in death. She graduated high school from Guymon High School in 1958 and...
Liberal First
SCCC Foundation auction raises nearly $97,000
The numbers are in, and it’s official: the 2022 SCCC Foundation Party Auction raised a record amount, nearly $97,000 for student scholarships and programs. SCCC Chief Development Officer and Associate Director of Annual Giving & Alumni Engagement Sarah Thompson reported that the 28th annual event was a huge success.
Liberal First
District to consider vehicle purchases
The USD 480 school board will have only a few items to tackle on its agenda for its next meeting Monday evening starting at 6:30. The meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. Up first will be the administrator reports, including one from Director...
