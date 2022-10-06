Read full article on original website
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tweaks something at practice
MacKinnon (undisclosed) left Saturday's practice after tweaking something, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Coach Jared Bednar believes MacKinnon should be considered day-to-day. He was skating between Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen on the top line during the session. MacKinnon also took a puck to the face at practice during the preseason, so it hasn't been an easy training camp for the star center. He still has some time to recover before Opening Night on Oct. 12 against Chicago.
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday
Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out Saturday
Oshie (upper body) will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie stayed on the ice after Saturday's morning skate for extra work and there is some optimism he may be available when Washington opens the regular season against the Bruins on Oct. 12. The 35-year-old will be relied upon to help fill the offensive void with Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) on the injured list.
Pedro Severino: Becomes free agent
Severino was released by the Brewers on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Severino joined Milwaukee on a one-year, $1.9 million deal for 2022, but his season never got off the ground after he was handed an 80-game suspension in early April for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The 29-year-old appeared in only eight MLB games and spent the rest of the campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he finished with a .308/.349/.496 slash line in 126 plate appearences.
Rays' JT Chargois: Not on wild-card roster
Chargois was left off the Rays' wild-card roster Friday. Chargois did not make the Rays' final roster heading into the postseason, with the team opting to keep Javy Guerra in the bullpen over him. Chargois produced an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in the regular season and will likely have another shot to crack the active roster if Tampa Bay advances to the next round of the playoffs.
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Joins taxi squad
Gonzales will begin the Mariners' AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays as a member of the taxi squad. Gonzales will be ineligible to pitch in the series unless he gets added to the active roster. The 30-year-old wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will provide the Mariners with an additional depth option at their disposal.
Padres' Brandon Drury: Back on the bench for Game 3
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with the Mets in the wild-card round. Drury will sit for the second time in the wild-card series, with Wil Myers replacing him once again at first base. Myers closed the regular season by going 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits over his final eight games, and that appears to have given him the edge on playing time over Drury thus far in the postseason.
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
Phillies' Darick Hall: Not on wild-card roster
Hall was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hall was called up by Philadelphia on Sept. 30 but won't be on the active roster for the start of the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .250/.282/.522 slash line with nine home runs and 16 RBI in 42 games this year and could be in the mix for a roster spot later in the postseason should the Phillies advance.
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Shifted to taxi squad
Flexen will not be an active member of the Mariners' opening roster for their AL Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, starting the series on their taxi squad. Flexen will likely be unavailable to pitch in the series barring any injuries to the Mariners' pitching staff and bullpen. The right-hander finished the 2022 regular season with a 3.73 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 95 punchouts over 137.2 innings in 33 appearances, including 22 starts.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Skates before practice Friday
Oshie (upper body) skated before practice Friday, according to Capitals radio announcer John Walton. Oshie left Wednesday's tilt after he was checked into the boards in the second period. The 35-year-old had only 11 goals and 25 points last season in 44 games.
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster
Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
