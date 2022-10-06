ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kid Cudi Says He’s ‘Kinda Nearing the End’ of Making Music — and He Wants to Become a Kindergarten Teacher

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqjVg_0iOvBZ6s00

Call him Mr. Cudi! While getting spiced out on a new episode of Hot Ones , Kid Cudi opened up about where he sees his music career going, admitting that he doesn’t know if he will make music much longer. In fact, he said, he already has another career path in mind.

While discussing aging in the world of hip-hop, Cudi said he feels like he’s “kinda nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi,” citing other rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Eminem, and more, who have managed to keep their career going throughout the decades. “I feel like, I don’t have what they have,” Cudi said. “I just don’t know if I want to do music and drop albums for much longer.

Cudi, who recently dropped the Netflix project Entergalactic alongside an album of the same name , said he already has a few ideas of what he might do outside of the music industry.

“I’m really curious to see what else I can do. I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago,” he said. “It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. Just do that for a couple years.”

He added, “When I’m like 50, for like 10 years was a kindergarten teacher, but infect the youth with that freshness. Then those kids will sprinkle the freshness to the world.”

But until he enters the classroom, fans can get a lesson from Cudi on his album Entergalactic , which features songs such as “Do What I Want,” “Willing to Trust” with Ty Dolla $ign, and “Can’t Believe It” with 2 Chainz.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Joyce Wrice’s Uptempo Reinvention: ‘I Like Making Music People Can Dance To’

When Joyce Wrice reflects on the year-plus since her debut album, Overgrown, established her as a major new voice in R&B, she’s almost lost for words. “Oh my goodness,” says the Southern California singer, 30.  “Dropping that changed my life.”  It’s New York Fashion Week, and Wrice — who will walk in her first show for TOMBOGO days after we speak — is sporting hot-pink boots, a white halter top, and jeans with pink stripes coming down the left side. The right side, meanwhile, is cut off, serving a half-jeans, half-jean-shorts look only a few can pull off. “Seriously, it’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Reveals Song Titles ‘Lavender Haze,’ ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ From ‘Midnights’ LP

As the clock strikes midnight, another song Taylor Swift song title arrives. Swift took to social media to share the remaining track titles as she gets closer to the release of her highly anticipated 10th album Midnights. This time on “Midnights Mayhem With Me,” Swift drew the lottery ball for Track One, which will be titled “Lavender Haze” followed by one for Track Five, which is “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” She explained the meaning behind “Lavender Haze” in a separate video, noting, “I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men. And I looked it up...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Quavo, Takeoff Look Back With ‘Nothing Changed’ on ‘Fallon’

Quavo and Takeoff stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase their most recent single, “Nothing Changed.” The pair took the late-night show’s stage to trade verses of the song, which sees them reflecting on their past. The reflective track, released last week, is the latest single from the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album Only Built For Infinity Links, which is out today. The pair, members of Migos, began releasing music in tandem under their individual names, their first single “Hotel Lobby” arriving with the alternate title “Unc and Phew” in May. They recently released their second single, “Us vs. Them,” where Gucci...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ozuna, Charlie Puth, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

We’re reinventing our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, we’ve got new tracks from Ozuna, Joyce Wrice, Charlie Puth, and others. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below.  Ozuna feat. Omega, “Un Lio” [YouTube] Charlie Puth, “I Don’t Think That I Like Her Anymore” [YouTube] Joyce Wrice, “Bittersweet Goodbyes” [YouTube] Gracie Abrams, “Difficult” [YouTube] Sadie Jean,  “Locksmith” [YouTube] G Herbo, “FWM” [YouTube] Courtney Marie Andrews, “Let Her Go” [YouTube] Quavo and Takeoff, “Bars Into Captions” [YouTube] Bonny Light Horseman, “Someone to Weep for Me”  [YouTube] H.C. McEntire, “Soft Crook” [YouTube] Thuy, “Girls Like Me Don’t Cry” [YouTube] Bad Gyal, “Sin Carne” [YouTube] Alvvays, “Pomeranian Spinster” [YouTube] Mergui, “Paradise” [YouTube] Iggy Pop, “You Want It Darker” [YouTube] More from Rolling StoneOn 'Charlie' Pop's Prince Provocateur Is (Almost) Ready to Ascend the ThroneJoyce Wrice's Uptempo Reinvention: 'I Like Making Music People Can Dance To'Hear Iggy Pop Rework Leonard Cohen With Cover of 'You Want It Darker'Best of Rolling StoneThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Eminem
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Cudi
Person
Don Omar
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Calls Attacks on Lizzo’s Weight Loss ‘Demonic’ and Comparable to a ‘Genocide of the Black Race’

Kanye West’s definition of a friend is a little off-center. During his Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper used his “good friend” Lizzo as the driving point behind a critique on the body-positive movement, calling the championing of her weight “demonic” and – along with abortion, for some reason – comparable to a “genocide of the Black race.”
FITNESS
HipHopDX.com

Trick Daddy Paid 'Pennies' For Ozzy Osbourne To Clear 'Let's Go' Sample

Trick Daddy has revealed that he not only had Ozzy Osbourne’s blessing to sample his work, but that the up front cost to use the sample was beyond reasonable. Speaking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami OG recounted how he came to use Osbourne’s 1980 track “Crazy Train” on his hit single “Let’s Go,” which featured Lil Jon and Twista.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘I Knew Something Was Wrong’: Anthony Rapp Testifies at Kevin Spacey Civil Trial

Actor Anthony Rapp testified about the 1986 incident at the center of his lawsuit against Kevin Spacey on Friday in a Manhattan courtroom on the second day of the civil trial. Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged encounter with a 26-year-old Spacey, first alleged in 2017 that Spacey groped his buttocks and forced himself on him during a party in 1986. In 2020, Rapp filed his lawsuit under New York’s Child Victims Act, which allows victims of childhood abuse to bring lawsuits over alleged crimes even after they’ve fallen outside the statute of limitations. On Friday, Rapp...
MANHATTAN, NY
Rolling Stone

Only a Handful of Conservatives Bothered to Phone in Their Fury at Biden’s Pot Pardons

Republicans have a certain obligation to act as if everything President Biden does is an assault on American values. His sweeping pardons this week of thousands who were jailed for marijuana possession — and announcement that the drug’s federal classification will be reevaluated — are no exception. But, perhaps because the nation overwhelmingly believes that cannabis should be legal, and the issue doesn’t stoke the culture war like matters of race, gender, and sexuality, the right-wing outrage machine had a mostly quiet reaction to these executive orders. Indeed, over the past year or so, several high-profile Republicans have actively pushed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Music Industry#Kindergarten#Entergalactic
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Sets Off Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Freestyle Challenge With Slick Remix

Fabolous isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he drops off another stellar freestyle, this time hopping on Diddy and Bryson Tiller‘s R&B smash “Gotta Move On.”. The Brooklyn rapper has been releasing a steady stream of new music over the past few weeks, including his flip of Jack Harlow and Drake’s “Churchill Downs,” which arrived earlier this month.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Slams Right Said Fred’s ‘Incredibly Disparaging’ Claim She Didn’t Ask for Permission for ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Sample

Beyoncé has the dates and receipts. Several days ago, Nineties duo Right Said Fred claimed to The Sun that the Renaissance singer never asked for permission to use their song “I’m Too Sexy” as a sample on “Alien Superstar.” But now, Beyoncé is clearing the “erroneous and incredibly disparaging.” claims, saying her team asked for publishing permission and paid for the composition’s usage. “Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did,” the duo...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Don’t Count Donald Glover Out of the ‘Community’ Reunion Movie Just Yet

When Peacock announced plans to fulfill Community’s “Six seasons and a movie” promise last month, a few key cast members were absent from the reunion plans, notably Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown. While fans of the cult series assumed that artist also known as Childish Gambino was likely too busy to re-enroll in Greendale Community College, creator Dan Harmon has provided some hope that Glover is involved in Community: The Movie. “I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it’s just the deal isn’t official or wasn’t official. It would be difficult to really commit...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Reveals How Dealing With ‘Weird Rumors’ About Joe Alwyn Relationship Inspired a Midnights Track

Ever the romantic, Taylor Swift was struck with inspiration for the Midnights opening track “Lavender Haze” while watching Mad Men. Curious about the origin of the phrase, the singer traced it back to the 1950s and realized that it was rooted in a notion that echoes the approach she’s taken in her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn over the past six years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Ozuna’s ‘Ozutochi’ Is Slick Afro-Latin Pop That’s Steeped In Tradition

An extravagant tapestry of slick Afro-Latin pop, Ozuna’s much anticipated fifth album ‘Ozutochi’ delivers more of the laid-back grooves and nocturnal hooks that made the Puerto Rican vocalist’s ascent to global stardom look like a natural consequence. This sprawling 18-track collection has a luxurious, tropical-flower-in-bloom feel. It’s a poignant, occasionally adolescent, love letter to the transformational beauty of reggaetón, mapping the genre’s odyssey from underground movement to international juggernaut. If, by now, you’re understandably suffering from the occasional bout of reggaetón fatigue, Ozuna wants to remedy that. Assisted by a battalion of producers, he speeds the beat up, then...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

G Herbo’s Star Is Rising, But That Won’t Stop Him From Showing His Scars

In Chicago, many kids are exposed to two sides of the same coin. There are the joyful traditions, experiences, and summertime fun that define Black childhood in the city. And then there’s “Chiraq,” where G Herbo, born Herbert Wright, saw his first casualty of gun violence when he was just eight years old. It’s where kids and teenagers, already burdened by poverty, get thrust into adulthood after seeing their childhood peers die. Over the course of five studio albums, G Herbo has explored the feeling of attaining fame even as you’re haunted by past traumas. His double album Survivor’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Willow Brings Defiance, Electric Guitars in Debut Solo Set

Willow took the the SNL stage like a damn pro — glaring, belting, screaming in her platform Converse and feline black eyeliner. The 21-year-old guitarist and singer began with “Curious/Furious,” a rocker with a seductive build and an indelible intro where she rhymes “I always knew there was an order to this” with “whispering mathematics.” As only Willow would. Willow Smith, who performs as Willow, has all the trappings of the emo punk genre: the florid lyrics, the emotive bellow, the septum piercing. But what makes her sound more compelling and unpinnable are the hardcore flourishes that only a true...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Carly Rae Jepsen Taps Rufus Wainwright for Disco-Inspired Single ‘The Loneliest Time’

Carly Rae Jepsen has dropped another new song from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time, this time sharing the title track. Disco-tinged, anthemic number “The Loneliest Time” features Rufus Wainwright on guest vocals as the pair showcases a dynamic duet. “The Loneliest Time” was produced by Kyle Shearer and co-written by Jepsen, Shearer and Nate Cyphert. It follows the release of three prior singles from her new LP, out Oct. 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records: “Talking to Yourself,” “Beach House,” and “Western Wind.”  The Loneliest Time marks Jepsen’s first full-length studio LP since 2019’s Dedicated, which received an album-length B-side expansion in 2020. “I’m quite...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

On ‘Charlie’ Pop’s Prince Provocateur Is (Almost) Ready to Ascend the Throne

On first glance, it’s easy to chalk up Charlie Puth’s music as gimmicky. After all, this is the guy who spent the pandemic throwing up thirst traps on Instagram and documenting the recording of his latest album, Charlie, with spastic, random videos on TikTok and Reels. The 30-year-old even has a song on his self-titled album called “That’s Hilarious,” with lyrics criss-crossing between serious and scatty like a “JK” text. You half-expect Puth to end the song with a laughing emoji or an apology for accidentally making you feel some type of way. Puth has always been one of the savviest...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Biden Pardons Weed Convictions, Fulfilling the ‘Dank Brandon’ Prophecy

With the news that President Joe Biden has pledged to end the United States’ “failed approach” on cannabis, thousands of people who were incarcerated for possession of the drug are poised to receive pardons. “Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives — for conduct that is legal in many states,” he declared in a series of tweets outlining new policy, including a promise to reevaluate how cannabis is classified on the federal level. At present, it’s a Schedule I substance, like heroin. (For reference, cocaine and meth are Schedule II.) These...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Says ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Inspired By His ‘Connection To God’

A few days after Kayne West and models for his new Yeezy line donned “White Lives Matter” T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week, “Ye,” made an appearance on the show where white lives matter most: Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.  “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” West wrote on Instagram on Monday. Not surprisingly, West found a sympathetic ear with Carlson on Thursday, Fox’s resident champion of white nationalist ideology and a professed critic of the Black Lives Matter movement who often conflates the Black Lives Matter nonprofit with any form of advocacy by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Doubles Down On Diddy Comments In True Pastor Fashion

Ma$e has shared another video addressing Diddy’s recent comments on The Breakfast Club about him being a “fake pastor” who owes $3 million. In a five-minute clip titled “Thank You For Not Believing” that was uploaded to his YouTube page on Thursday (October 6), the Harlem rapper doubled down on his initial response to Puff’s allegations, telling fans: “I know what I said was right.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

83K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy