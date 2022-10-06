Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
who13.com
Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
1380kcim.com
Republican Candidate For Carroll County District 2 Supervisor, Mike Andersen, Wants To Bring New Perspectives And Business Background To County Government
Pictured: Mike Andersen with his wife, Dani. Mike Andersen of Breda is running as the Republican candidate for the District 2 Carroll County Supervisor seat against Democrat incumbent Dean Schettler in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Andersen is a lifelong Carroll County resident, and he and his wife, Dani, have three children. Andersen is self-employed, running a trucking firm with his family and a spray-foam insulation company. This is Andersen’s first political campaign, but he says he has been thinking of running for office off and on for the past several years.
theperrynews.com
Preschoolers mark 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
Preschoolers in the St. Pat’s Gingerbread House program learned some first lessons in fire trucks and firefighting gear Friday morning as part of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. Members of the Perry Volunteer Fire Department gave some basic instruction to the St. Pat’s students, starting with an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Man Buys $70 Million in Stock in a Single Day
On Monday, an Iowa man disclosed buying 168 shares of a company last week. That certainly isn't a shocking number, but with each share costing over $400,000, the total price tag certainly was. Obviously, the man I'm talking about isn't your normal everyday joe. Needless to say, not many of...
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
who13.com
Local store celebrates 85 years
Cheers to eighty-five years! The first and oldest natural food store in the state of Iowa is celebrating big! Campbell’s Nutrition Urbandale Store Manager Emma Lahodny shares what’s in store for the 85 year anniversary celebration. It’s Friday, October 7 & Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 5pm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Iowa man arrested at city council meeting for criticizing police department
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts isn’t the only elected official threatening citizens with arrest for expressing their right to Freedom of Speech. A man in Newton, IA, was arrested during a recent city council meeting for speaking out against the City’s police department. On Oct. 3, Noah Petersen,...
KCCI.com
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Department hosts free community car check-up
(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowans can get a free car check-up Saturday, October 8th at North High School in Des Moines. From 9 a.m. to noon, the Des Moines Police Department is offering free services to locals, such as topping off fluids, checking or filling tires, replacing windshield wiper blades, and more.
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theperrynews.com
Jane Hilsenbeck of Perry
Services are pending for Jane Hilsenbeck, 68, of Perry at the Murdock Funeral Home. Jane passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa.
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
theperrynews.com
Restrooms in Perry parks now winterized, closed for season
The city of Perry announced Friday that the public restrooms in Wiese Park, Perkins Park and Pattee Park are now closed for the season. The restrooms and fountains at the Perry Dog Park and the ball fields will also be winterized and closed for the season. For more information, call...
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
iheart.com
Urbandale Police Warn Residents About Counterfeit Money
(Urbandale, IA) -- Counterfeit money has been showing up in Urbandale. Police say counterfeit coins and $20 bills have been turning up at local businesses. In a social media post, they explain that these counterfeits feature small markings like foreign symbols or letters or words like “COPY,” “MOTION PICTURE MONEY,” and “PLAY MONEY.”
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police chief announces retirement
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge's police chief is calling it a career. Roger Porter recently announced his retirement from the force. He told KCCI that this will allow him to spend more time with his family. Porter will be ending his employment with the city in April of...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
KTUL
Mom wears drag outfit at Iowa school board meeting to protest school drag show
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — After an Iowa high school's student LGBT club was allowed to bring a drag performance to their school in May, one parents' rights activist was so angry that she decided to bring her concerns to the school board by donning the same outfit as the performer.
Comments / 0