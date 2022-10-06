Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
License law gives 'new legitimacy' to undocumented immigrants, report says
BOSTON - The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Somerville’s new electricity contract offers some hope
SOMERVILLE THIS WEEK offered some hope to those worried about the high cost of electricity ever since National Grid said its basic service rate would be jumping to a record 33.9 cents per kilowatt hour on November 1. The city said it signed a contract starting November 1 with Direct...
Commuter alert: MBTA shuts down Green Line D Branch for more repairs
NEWTON, Mass. — The Green Line’s D Branch will be closed for the next nine days as the second phase of a repair project gets underway. The closure affects service between Riverside and Kenmore Square. Shuttle buses will replace train service for those stops. The first nine-day closure...
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
Report: Massachusetts ballot question 4 slight risk of tracking undocumented immigrants
Question 4 will ask you whether you support current law in allowing undocumented immigrants to legally obtain a driver's license.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Mass. taxpayers face critical deadline this month for relief checks
A key deadline is fast approaching for Massachusetts taxpayers. Bay Staters must file their 2021 personal income tax returns by Oct. 17 if they did not meet the initial deadline last April. “Reminder: It’s an extension of time to file, not to pay,” state officials wrote in a recent blog...
quincyquarry.com
Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The City of Boston has long been pondering the possibility of its building a municipal fiber optic network so as to offer an alternative way to access the internet to all of its residents as well as low-to-no-cost service to low income households in particular.
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
frmedia.org
With Energy Rates on the Rise, Utilities Promote Making Homes and Businesses More Efficient
State and local leaders yesterday joined representatives from National Grid and Liberty Utilities to promote participation in the state’s Mass Save program to make changes in homes and businesses with the goal of saving money on electricity and heat. The event was held at Medeiros Auto Body on Alden...
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Resources for Massachusetts households that may struggle with home heating costs
22News provides resources for households that may struggle to keep up with the price surge.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Massachusetts gets $145 million to expand broadband
MASSACHUSETTS HAS BEEN awarded $145 million in federal money to expand broadband internet access, the White House announced Thursday. Jacob Leibenluft, US Treasury Chief Recovery Officer, said in a conference call with reporters that an estimated 16,000 Massachusetts locations, homes and businesses, will be connected to high-speed internet through these initiatives. That represents 27 percent of those in Massachusetts who still lack high-speed internet.
Lyft driver assaulted at MBTA Waterland Station in Revere
REVERE - A 30-year-old East Boston man is facing charges after he reportedly assaulted a Lyft driver at the MBTA's Wonderland Station in Revere early Saturday morning.Transit Police said the Lyft driver responded to an order for a single-passenger ride. When he arrived at Wonderland Station, the driver saw that the man was also with a woman.The driver then told the man he couldn't provide them with a ride due to ordering a single-person ride, and that prompted the man to get upset. The driver then assured that the ride would be canceled free of charge, but the 30-year-old walked over to the passenger's door and punched the driver in the face and ear. The driver then fled off.Police said the victim flagged an officer around 1:30 a.m. to tell them about the assault and provided them with a description. The driver had blood dripping down his face when he talked to police, but refused to get any medical attention. The officer was later able to find the man near the parking garage of Wonderland Station, where he admitted he hit the driver. The East Boston man will be summoned to court for assault and battery at a later time.
homenewshere.com
Power prices ready to soar
TEWKSBURY — On Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents who are customers of National Grid will see an increase in their energy bills. However, as the winter heating season begins, Tewksbury residents, already feeling the pinch of rising consumer prices do have an option available to them to try to mitigate the impact.
wgbh.org
A $15 million Massachusetts program helps addiction workers pay off their student loans
People who work in substance abuse in Massachusetts — counselors, social workers, staff at addiction treatment facilities — are eligible for state funds to help pay off their student loans. The move is meant to help these workers, who play a vital part in recovery but whose jobs often offer low pay, stay in the industry longer. GBH associate producer Rachel Armany joined Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about the new initiative. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
wgbh.org
Boston's Latino business owners still lacking access to vital resources
Dr. Rosa Calcaño of Boston owns two businesses, but it wasn't easy getting them up and running. Like many other business owners who attended Boston's first Latino Small Business and Entrepreneurial Summit in the Seaport on Thursday, Calcaño said she faced hurdles getting connected to resources to iron out legal details and banking issues for her businesses, among other things.
