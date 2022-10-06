ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

License law gives 'new legitimacy' to undocumented immigrants, report says

BOSTON - The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Somerville’s new electricity contract offers some hope

SOMERVILLE THIS WEEK offered some hope to those worried about the high cost of electricity ever since National Grid said its basic service rate would be jumping to a record 33.9 cents per kilowatt hour on November 1. The city said it signed a contract starting November 1 with Direct...
WNAW 94.7

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
quincyquarry.com

Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection #mayorkoch #cityofquincy

Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The City of Boston has long been pondering the possibility of its building a municipal fiber optic network so as to offer an alternative way to access the internet to all of its residents as well as low-to-no-cost service to low income households in particular.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Massachusetts gets $145 million to expand broadband

MASSACHUSETTS HAS BEEN awarded $145 million in federal money to expand broadband internet access, the White House announced Thursday. Jacob Leibenluft, US Treasury Chief Recovery Officer, said in a conference call with reporters that an estimated 16,000 Massachusetts locations, homes and businesses, will be connected to high-speed internet through these initiatives. That represents 27 percent of those in Massachusetts who still lack high-speed internet.
CBS Boston

Lyft driver assaulted at MBTA Waterland Station in Revere

REVERE - A 30-year-old East Boston man is facing charges after he reportedly assaulted a Lyft driver at the MBTA's Wonderland Station in Revere early Saturday morning.Transit Police said the Lyft driver responded to an order for a single-passenger ride. When he arrived at Wonderland Station, the driver saw that the man was also with a woman.The driver then told the man he couldn't provide them with a ride due to ordering a single-person ride, and that prompted the man to get upset. The driver then assured that the ride would be canceled free of charge, but the 30-year-old walked over to the passenger's door and punched the driver in the face and ear. The driver then fled off.Police said the victim flagged an officer around 1:30 a.m. to tell them about the assault and provided them with a description. The driver had blood dripping down his face when he talked to police, but refused to get any medical attention.  The officer was later able to find the man near the parking garage of Wonderland Station, where he admitted he hit the driver. The East Boston man will be summoned to court for assault and battery at a later time. 
homenewshere.com

Power prices ready to soar

TEWKSBURY — On Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents who are customers of National Grid will see an increase in their energy bills. However, as the winter heating season begins, Tewksbury residents, already feeling the pinch of rising consumer prices do have an option available to them to try to mitigate the impact.
wgbh.org

A $15 million Massachusetts program helps addiction workers pay off their student loans

People who work in substance abuse in Massachusetts — counselors, social workers, staff at addiction treatment facilities — are eligible for state funds to help pay off their student loans. The move is meant to help these workers, who play a vital part in recovery but whose jobs often offer low pay, stay in the industry longer. GBH associate producer Rachel Armany joined Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about the new initiative. This transcript has been lightly edited.
thisweekinworcester.com

FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
wgbh.org

Boston's Latino business owners still lacking access to vital resources

Dr. Rosa Calcaño of Boston owns two businesses, but it wasn't easy getting them up and running. Like many other business owners who attended Boston's first Latino Small Business and Entrepreneurial Summit in the Seaport on Thursday, Calcaño said she faced hurdles getting connected to resources to iron out legal details and banking issues for her businesses, among other things.
