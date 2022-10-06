Read full article on original website
18-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Antioch
On October 8, at approximately 11:55 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane off of Buchanan Road in the city of Antioch. Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located one male victim in the parking lot...
Sept. 25-Oct 1: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between September 25-October 1 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. On October 8, at approximately 11:55 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane off of Buchanan Road in the city of Antioch.
Sept. 18 – Oct. 1: Oakley Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Oakley Police Calls reported between September 18 – October 1 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Oakley. Oakley Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Female on Suspected DUI After Pursuit. At 2:40 am, the Oakley Police Department arrested a...
Sprint Cars, Late Models Headlane Hall Of Fame Night At Antioch Speedway
Antioch, CA — Weather permitting, people will still be hearing the roar of the engines at Antioch Speedway through the end of November as racing continues. This Saturday night is a special occasion. Not only are there five exciting racing divisions competing on the 3/8 mile clay oval, the fans will see 11 new members inducted into the track’s Fourth Annual Hall of Fame ceremony. It’s also a memorial race in honor of the Soares family.
Contra Costa Elections Say November 8th Ballots in the Mail on October 10th
What You Need to Know About Election Security in Contra Costa. Contra Costa County— Debi Cooper, County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar, announced Friday that registered voters in Contra Costa County will soon receive their Official Ballots for the upcoming November 8, 2022 General Election. Ballots will be at the post office on...
Crockett Residents Recommended to Take Precautions Due to Elevated Levels of Hydrogen Sulfide
Contra Costa Health (CCH) recommends that anyone near the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant take steps to stay safe due to elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide in the air. Air monitoring conducted near the plant by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) on Friday afternoon detected concentrations of the gas in levels high enough to affect the health of people exposed to it for long periods of time, including symptoms such as headaches, nausea and irritated eyes.
Jiffy Lube Partners with MOW Diablo Region
Jiffy Lube is collaborating with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region as a part of their Drive to Do More commitment to support charities and volunteers nationwide. From October 1 to October 31, customers who receive oil changes, tire rotations, or other vehicle maintenance will be able to donate $3 to Meals on Wheels at check-out.
