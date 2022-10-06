ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Out 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye West and 50 Cent have always had a contensious relationship and it looks like things could be heating up once more for the pair. For the past week or so, Ye has been busy on Instagram posting his thoughts on numerous different topics, from taking shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family, Pete Davidson and adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III, to naming the “best song in the history of music” and expressing his desire to build a school on land owned by Young Thug.
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Complex

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Responds To Tremaine Emory Blasting Him Over Virgil Abloh Comments

The controversial star is clapping back at the Supreme creator director. Kanye West has found himself caught in the crossfire of social media once again. Earlier this week, the famed designer caused a stir in the hip hop community, the fashion world and the Internet after wearing and designing “White Lives Matter” tees for his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Shares Picture Of His Late Mother On IG

Kanye West posted a black and white photo of his mother on Instagram. Kanye West shared a black and white photo of his late mother, Donda, on Instagram, Wednesday. The post comes a month away from the anniversary of her passing. “MAMA,” West captioned the picture. Donda West passed...
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 Included 3D-Printed Boots Created Over the Weekend With Zellerfeld

The headlines coming out of Kanye West’s YZYSZN 9 presentation in Paris today have been focused on the shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn by the rapper-turned-designer and several others. There was, however, new footwear revealed during the polarizing presentation. Technology company Zellerfeld confirmed via statement following the show that it helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn today, which does not have an official name. Zellerfeld said in its statement that the boots are the same ones that have been circulating online since the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop. The tech company also stated that...
NME

Kanye West wants Jamie Foxx to play him in a biopic

Kanye West has revealed that, should a film based on his life ever be greenlit, he’d want Jamie Foxx to star in the lead role. The controversial rapper touted Foxx as his “pick” for the prospective role – which is, for now at least, purely hypothetical – in a new post on Instagram, asking fans who they wanted to see play West in a “Ye movie”.
thebrag.com

Kanye West is hell-bent on selling his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts

Despite the severe backlash and the potential of losing out on deals, Kanye West will still sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts. At this point, we know that Kanye West does what Kanye West wants, no matter how stupid said actions are. Despite the mounting backlash against his recent controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, West is adamant on selling them.
American Songwriter

Kanye West Shares Pro-Life Stance, Explains White Lives Matter Shirt, and More

Controversial rapper and producer Kanye West gave an interview to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday (October 6) to talk about his political views and pro-life stance. In the wake of the recent controversy at the Paris Fashion Show on Monday (October 3) in which West wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt along with several of his supporters, including Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill, West stopped by the right-leaning talk show to share how he does not believe in abortion.
Pitchfork

“That Girl”

Bree Runway went from selling Louboutins behind a Harrods counter to stunting in custom couture and modeling for billion-dollar brands. The Ghanian-British pop star’s first major co-sign came from none other than former first lady Michelle Obama, who saw Runway perform as a secondary school student; since then, she has collaborated with Missy Elliott, featured on Dawn of Chromatica, and received a BRIT Rising Star nomination. On her latest single, “That Girl,” Runway establishes that she’s always been it—a moodboard muse, trendsetter, and overall boss bitch. Produced by PC Music’s Easyfun, the song transports you to catwalks and pheromone-filled nightclubs with a thumping, bass-heavy beat. “My body look good in that new Gaultier,” Runway raps, flexing and name-dropping designers, accenting her words with high-fashion vocal fry: “I can't push your brand if it's not six figures.” She oozes enough it-girl sauce to let you borrow some for two minutes.
TechCrunch

Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!

I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
