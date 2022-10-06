Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
CA Climate Credit lowers bills this month, CapK works to reduce bills all year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — You might see a difference in your energy bill soon, thanks to the California Climate Credit. Utility companies like PG&E and SoCal Edison are providing the credit this month, which will cut costs this month. This means residential electric customers can receive a credit of...
City of Bakersfield gives a progress update on the Centennial Corridor project
The Centennial Corridor Project to connect Highway 58 to Interstate 5 in Bakersfield continues to make progress.
Bakersfield Now
$6 million in state funds secured for new police and fire sub station in Shafter
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — State Senator Melissa Hurtado announced Tuesday a record $465.75 million for central valley public safety, water, education, and food programs. $6 million of that will go to the City of Shafter for new police and fire substation construction. It's expected to be built in the...
Bakersfield Channel
Warm stretch almost over, cooler temperatures in the forecast
We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!. Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.
Week in Review: Job market expansion, inflation relief checks and more
1. Job market gets bull-ish The Bakersfield-area Amazon hub is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers to help fill increased demand during the holiday season. This is part of a nation-wide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to fill this need, including 20,000 in California alone. A new Dave and Busters opening Oct. […]
Bakersfield Now
Two killed in Mojave crash on Phillips Road identified
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a crash that happened September 21, 2022 in Mojave. According to the report, they were 49-year-old Yuhua Su of Redmond, Washington and 54-year-old Dongmei Xu of Bellevue, Washington. The report said the vehicle...
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Fiery Crash into Tree, Suspect Injured
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: An SUV involved in a police pursuit ended the chase when it crashed into a tree and caught fire, injuring the suspect early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022. Bakersfield Police Department officers attempted to catch up to a GMC Yukon running multiple red lights when the...
Man identified in fatal south Bakersfield car collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield. Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of […]
2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
New city ordinance to secure dumpsters in Bakersfield introduced to City Council
Keeping downtown clean has become a challenge for some businesses, who say they are dealing with people digging through their trash and leaving messes behind.
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
VIDEO: Woman takes a swing at Bakersfield police officers following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video from the scene of a collision showed a woman taking a swing at responding officers Saturday night in central Bakersfield. Video from the scene showed the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at Ming Avenue and Wible Road near the Valley Plaza Mall at around 7:30 p.m. One person was taken […]
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD announces arrest of homicide suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect who was sought in connection with a murder investigation. Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday in Riverside County.
Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, suspect still being sought
Fort Mojave deputies, along with Bakersfield Police, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona.
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
Bakersfield Now
Case dismissed for man accused of driving through protesters
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The man accused of driving through a crowd of protesters in downtown Bakersfield back in 2020 is now free after his case was dismissed on Thursday. The incident happened in May of 2020 during the protests for George Floyd, in front of the Bakersfield Police...
Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
Bakersfield, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Bakersfield. The Highland High School football team will have a game with Centennial High School - Bakersfield on October 07, 2022, 19:30:00.
