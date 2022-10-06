ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Warm stretch almost over, cooler temperatures in the forecast

We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!. Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Traffic
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Traffic
KGET

Week in Review: Job market expansion, inflation relief checks and more

1. Job market gets bull-ish The Bakersfield-area Amazon hub is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers to help fill increased demand during the holiday season. This is part of a nation-wide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to fill this need, including 20,000 in California alone. A new Dave and Busters opening Oct. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two killed in Mojave crash on Phillips Road identified

Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a crash that happened September 21, 2022 in Mojave. According to the report, they were 49-year-old Yuhua Su of Redmond, Washington and 54-year-old Dongmei Xu of Bellevue, Washington. The report said the vehicle...
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Man identified in fatal south Bakersfield car collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield. Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Skyrocket#Kern#Aaa
KGET

2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
MOJAVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD announces arrest of homicide suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect who was sought in connection with a murder investigation. Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday in Riverside County.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Case dismissed for man accused of driving through protesters

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The man accused of driving through a crowd of protesters in downtown Bakersfield back in 2020 is now free after his case was dismissed on Thursday. The incident happened in May of 2020 during the protests for George Floyd, in front of the Bakersfield Police...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Meadows Field welcomes bigger planes and amenities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is welcoming bigger planes and added amenities to our local airport starting Thursday. American Airlines is upsizing their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to an Air Bus 319. The company says the larger aircraft will increase comfort, including first-class seating with added amenities like Wi-Fi and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy