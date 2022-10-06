ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Alliance Landfill issue partial closures

Alliance, NE – Due to rainfall causing unsafe conditions, the Alliance Landfill Construction and Demolition area and top of the hill are closed to the public. They are still accepting yard waste and household refuse. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

City of Alliance facilities change to updated hours

Alliance – Beginning Monday, October 3, all offices within the City will be operating under their regular hours of Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. This includes the City Manager and City Clerk’s Offices, Electric, Water & Sewer, RSVP, Utilities, Departments. Also beginning Monday, October 3rd the...
ALLIANCE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Alliance, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Panhandle Post

Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’

CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Mission Store to offer mini grants

Mini Grant applications are due back to the Mission Store (203 Box Butte) or postmarked (PO Box 179) by October 15, 2022!! PLEASE REMEMBER…if you are mailing the application. You should have it to the Post Office by FRIDAY because Saturday falls on October 15. ALL ORGANIZED, NONPROFIT GROUPS...
ALLIANCE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Alliance City Council
Panhandle Post

City of Chadron Public Transit fee's have begun

The City of Chadron and Chadron Public Transit fee's started today, Oct. 3. Chadron City Council passed Ordinance 1429 fee's for 2022-2023 on Sept. 19. Fees for city transit were approved along with the extended services to Crawford, Hay Springs, State Park, Airport, City Dam, Special Events and Rapid City. These services will be by appointment only. A trip to Rapid City will be twice a week allowing individuals to schedule appointments on the day(s) and times during the schedule route.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Busy week planned for WNCC Homecoming

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Oct. 4, 2022) - Western Nebraska Community College's Homecoming week is scheduled for Oct. 15 - 22, with events planned on all three campuses. All events are open to the public. "We are excited to host a full week of events on all three campuses this year," WNCC...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Guzman Family receives CSC’s Family Tree Award

CHADRON – The Guzman Family received the Family Tree Award during Chadron State College’s Homecoming Saturday. The Family Tree Award is presented annually to families with a tradition of attending CSC. The recipient family must include a minimum of three generations of graduates. At least two of the family members must have a record of outstanding service to the college, the alumni association, their community, or their profession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
KGAB AM 650

When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?

The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
CHEYENNE, WY
Panhandle Post

CSC alumni can connect with current students

CHADRON – The Chadron State Alumni and Foundation Office, in conjunction with Chadron State College, has launched ConnectCSC, a resource for students to network with CSC alumni. ConnectCSC is an online platform connecting alumni and students so they can build meaningful relationships and purposeful engagement through career and professional...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

AHS Celebrates Homecoming Week

Homecoming week activities at Alliance High School were highlighted Wednesday night with the Coronation of Royalty and the Burning of the A, on a beautiful fall night at Bulldog stadium. Alliance fans were treated to performances by the AHS Cheerleaders, the Bulldog Band and the "Mr. Cheerleader" contestants. Following their...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200871 01:22 TRAFFIC STOP : 10Th Street and Grand Avenue/ Traffic Stop/ Driver investigated and arrested for DUI/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200873 03:07 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : On the 2400 block of Peterson Ct / Vandalized property reported / charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200872 03:41 FI : FIELD...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Inspire: A day of giving at Chadron State College

CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation is hosting Inspire: One Day for CSC on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The 24-hour virtual day of giving invites Chadron State College supporters to inspire greatness by supporting an initiative or program that aligns with their passions, according to CEO Ben Watson. Brandon Davenport,...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron State College homecoming royalty crowned

CHADRON – Chadron State College crowned Homecoming royalty Thursday night during a pep rally. The Queen is Creighton Harrington of Loup City, Neb., nominated by Tri Beta and the King is Spencer Knuth of Holdrege, Neb., nominated by the Campus Activity Board. First attendants are Mattie Garwood of Naper,...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy