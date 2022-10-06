Read full article on original website
Author Tosca Lee to speak at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee will be speaking at the Alliance Public Library on Thursday, October 13 as part of a library tour presented by Western Library Systems. This event begins at 6:00pm with a meet and greet, and the author talk begins at 6:30pm...
Alliance Landfill issue partial closures
Alliance, NE – Due to rainfall causing unsafe conditions, the Alliance Landfill Construction and Demolition area and top of the hill are closed to the public. They are still accepting yard waste and household refuse. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
City of Alliance facilities change to updated hours
Alliance – Beginning Monday, October 3, all offices within the City will be operating under their regular hours of Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. This includes the City Manager and City Clerk’s Offices, Electric, Water & Sewer, RSVP, Utilities, Departments. Also beginning Monday, October 3rd the...
Embrace the views at state park trails including Chadron, Fort Rob, Wildcat Hills
Some of the best views in the state can be found along a trail at Nebraska’s state parks. Whether you’re exploring a shady pine forest or trekking to a scenic overlook, these trails are worth seeking out for the adventure – and beauty – they hold.
Post Podcast: Alliance Chamber connection
Today we spoke with Susan Unzicer from the Alliance Chamber of Commerce about what's happening with the chamber, the upcoming political forum, business spotlights and more.
Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’
CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
Crafts, legos, STEAM to be held at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Special events for children and youth at the Alliance Public Library include LEGO Club for grades K-12 on Tuesdays, October 4 and 18 from 4-5 pm. Please remember to preregister for LEGO Club at the circulation desk. Autumn Crafts for preschool through grade 12 on Tuesday, October...
Alliance Mission Store to offer mini grants
Mini Grant applications are due back to the Mission Store (203 Box Butte) or postmarked (PO Box 179) by October 15, 2022!! PLEASE REMEMBER…if you are mailing the application. You should have it to the Post Office by FRIDAY because Saturday falls on October 15. ALL ORGANIZED, NONPROFIT GROUPS...
City of Chadron Public Transit fee's have begun
The City of Chadron and Chadron Public Transit fee's started today, Oct. 3. Chadron City Council passed Ordinance 1429 fee's for 2022-2023 on Sept. 19. Fees for city transit were approved along with the extended services to Crawford, Hay Springs, State Park, Airport, City Dam, Special Events and Rapid City. These services will be by appointment only. A trip to Rapid City will be twice a week allowing individuals to schedule appointments on the day(s) and times during the schedule route.
Busy week planned for WNCC Homecoming
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Oct. 4, 2022) - Western Nebraska Community College's Homecoming week is scheduled for Oct. 15 - 22, with events planned on all three campuses. All events are open to the public. "We are excited to host a full week of events on all three campuses this year," WNCC...
Chadron Volunteer Fire Department to hold open house
The members of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department would like to invite the public to the annual open house being held on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire station located on 3rd and Morehead Street. Enjoy a plate of spaghetti, look over all of the...
Guzman Family receives CSC’s Family Tree Award
CHADRON – The Guzman Family received the Family Tree Award during Chadron State College’s Homecoming Saturday. The Family Tree Award is presented annually to families with a tradition of attending CSC. The recipient family must include a minimum of three generations of graduates. At least two of the family members must have a record of outstanding service to the college, the alumni association, their community, or their profession.
🥎 High School Scoreboard - Monday, October 3
Chadron & Scottsbluff advance to District Championship games, which will be announced in the near future.
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
🔊 PODCAST: CSC Sports Road Show - Linebacker Xavier Harrell - 10/5/22
Chadron State linebacker Xavier Harrell joins the CSC Sports Road Show with Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins on 10/5/22.
CSC alumni can connect with current students
CHADRON – The Chadron State Alumni and Foundation Office, in conjunction with Chadron State College, has launched ConnectCSC, a resource for students to network with CSC alumni. ConnectCSC is an online platform connecting alumni and students so they can build meaningful relationships and purposeful engagement through career and professional...
AHS Celebrates Homecoming Week
Homecoming week activities at Alliance High School were highlighted Wednesday night with the Coronation of Royalty and the Burning of the A, on a beautiful fall night at Bulldog stadium. Alliance fans were treated to performances by the AHS Cheerleaders, the Bulldog Band and the "Mr. Cheerleader" contestants. Following their...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200871 01:22 TRAFFIC STOP : 10Th Street and Grand Avenue/ Traffic Stop/ Driver investigated and arrested for DUI/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200873 03:07 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : On the 2400 block of Peterson Ct / Vandalized property reported / charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200872 03:41 FI : FIELD...
Inspire: A day of giving at Chadron State College
CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation is hosting Inspire: One Day for CSC on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The 24-hour virtual day of giving invites Chadron State College supporters to inspire greatness by supporting an initiative or program that aligns with their passions, according to CEO Ben Watson. Brandon Davenport,...
Chadron State College homecoming royalty crowned
CHADRON – Chadron State College crowned Homecoming royalty Thursday night during a pep rally. The Queen is Creighton Harrington of Loup City, Neb., nominated by Tri Beta and the King is Spencer Knuth of Holdrege, Neb., nominated by the Campus Activity Board. First attendants are Mattie Garwood of Naper,...
