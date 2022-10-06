ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Officials: 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a Florida deputy 6 times

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a deputy in Florida Thursday morning six times, officials say. According to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 2 a.m. while on patrol in Babcock Ranch, Florida, a juvenile who seemed suspicious was riding a bicycle around a restaurant during the State of Emergency curfew for Hurricane Ian.
Undocumented immigrants burglarize a Habitat for Humanity home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested two burglars in Charlotte County. On Oct. 5 Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting two men who were stealing equipment from a home under construction. The pair were loading the items from the house into a truck, deputies say.
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
Fort Myers detective struck with vehicle by wanted man attempting to flee

On Sunday, the Fort Myers Police Department arrested Keita Gaymon, 27, who was wanted for various alleged crimes. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Gaymon was already wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant female, robbery, and grand theft auto. On Sunday, detectives from FMPD went to 2828 Jackson...
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and individuals affected by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition...
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
Transitional Sheltering Assistance available for 19 Florida counties post-Ian

On Saturday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the state of Florida in partnership with FEMA. Residents of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia...
