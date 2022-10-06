Read full article on original website
Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy
A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
Wanted Florida Man Get Arrested On LIVE TV After Barricading Himself In A Trailer
A Florida man made his debut on LIVE TV Saturday after barricading himself in a trailer because of four felony warrants for his arrest. According to investigators, deputies responded Saturday Night to a residence of a wanted suspect, while appearing live on the show On
Officials: 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a Florida deputy 6 times
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a deputy in Florida Thursday morning six times, officials say. According to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 2 a.m. while on patrol in Babcock Ranch, Florida, a juvenile who seemed suspicious was riding a bicycle around a restaurant during the State of Emergency curfew for Hurricane Ian.
Florida Sheriff pushes Hurricane Ian victims to ‘shoot’ looters until they look ‘like grated cheese’
In wake of Hurricane Ian, the sheriff of Polk County, Florida, Grady Judd, strongly urged armed homeowners to actively defend themselves and their homes.
WINKNEWS.com
Roofing contractor arrested in Charlotte County for working without a license
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was running a roofing business without a license. Terence Duque, 48, was arrested on Friday after the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An investigator...
Arcadia Police: Man reported missing found dead
Arcadia Police say Miguel Albor Villafuerte, who had been reported missing, was found deceased and believed to be a victim of Hurricane Ian.
cw34.com
Undocumented immigrants burglarize a Habitat for Humanity home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested two burglars in Charlotte County. On Oct. 5 Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting two men who were stealing equipment from a home under construction. The pair were loading the items from the house into a truck, deputies say.
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers detective struck with vehicle by wanted man attempting to flee
On Sunday, the Fort Myers Police Department arrested Keita Gaymon, 27, who was wanted for various alleged crimes. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Gaymon was already wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant female, robbery, and grand theft auto. On Sunday, detectives from FMPD went to 2828 Jackson...
Florida Department Of Transportation Sued After Man Falls Five Feet Down Into Manhole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation has been sued over alleged negligence regarding the maintenance and repair of a manhole cover. Antonio Chris McHenry, 22 of St. Petersburg, filed suit against the Department on October 6 over a pedestrian accident that occurred
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters
Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
click orlando
D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to families and individuals affected by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving food assistance benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition...
Florida Man And Woman Arrested Out Past Curfew With Fentanyl And Crackpipe
Deputies remain on high alert for criminals and would-be criminals who have no business in areas heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian. According to deputies, two convicted felons are currently in our jail following their arrests yesterday for breaking the countywide emergency curfew in Collier County.
floridapolitics.com
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
NBC 2
Food distributions across SWFL to help residents recover from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, here’s a list of food distributions that will be happening in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. This list will be updated as we receive more information. LEE COUNTY. Food trucks in Publix Parking Lot at Santa Barbara...
WINKNEWS.com
Transitional Sheltering Assistance available for 19 Florida counties post-Ian
On Saturday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the state of Florida in partnership with FEMA. Residents of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia...
Florida grateful for help, but sent Indiana Guard home
The Indiana National Guard was among the units that headed toward Florida “out of an abundance of caution," William Manley, the deputy communications director for the Florida National Guard said Thursday.
