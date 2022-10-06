Read full article on original website
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Enters Plea Agreement in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) One of the Willmar residents charged with murder in the drug-related death of a young Pennock women this past April entered into a plea agreement in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday. Twenty-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk. A charge of...
kduz.com
Willmar PD: Missing Woman Located
Authorities say a woman that was reported missing in Kandiyohi County has been located. The Willmar Police Department says 49-year-old Jennie Lahr was believed to be the driver in a crash that happened Tuesday near Lake Koronis. At that time, her car was found but she was not. Further details...
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota River canoeist found deceased after call for welfare check
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A canoeist reported missing Monday was found deceased on the Minnesota River. The body of David Scheiber, 58, of rural Le Sueur, was located on the river Tuesday, along with his canoe. On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Renville Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County Thursday morning, south of Hector. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Eric Catchings of Morton and 60-year-old Mary Jo Portner of Sleepy Eye were taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says the crash...
myklgr.com
willmarradio.com
Garbage truck driver charged after fatal crash near Raymond
(Willmar MN-) Prosecutors say the driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash this summer was distracted by a tablet computer. The criminal complaint says 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with a minivan driven by 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez, killing her. The crash occurred July 26th at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving. He has a court date set for November 2nd.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Sept. 19 – 25, 2022
Dominick Adam Alvarado, St. Cloud: misdemeanor traffic regulation – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance if required, fees and fines $285. Dominick Adam Alvarado, St. Cloud: misdemeanor no MN drivers license, fees and fines $185. Sandra Denise Chapa, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law,...
willmarradio.com
Large search-and-rescue exercise Saturday at Sibley State Park
(Willmar MN-) More than 80 responders and volunteers will participate in a search and rescue training exercise at Sibley State Park on Saturday, October 8. Participating agencies include: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Rescue Squad, Willmar Police Department, Willmar Area Community Emergency Response Team, Sheriff’s Reserve, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Sibley Park Staff, New London Ambulance, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team, Central Minnesota Communication Unit, and firefighters from Atwater, Kandiyohi, New London, Pennock and Willmar.
kduz.com
Hutchinson Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A Hutchinson woman driving a motorcycle was injured when she went off the road and crashed northwest of Hutchinson Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Shannon Jex was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Jex was driving southbound on Vista Road when...
kduz.com
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer; another accident injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Just days prior, on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
Woman dies from injuries in crash that killed her husband, another man
A third person has died from their injuries following a crash in Lake Lillian in late September. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that Gertrude Faber, 83, of Lake Lillian died on Sept. 27, three days after the crash that killed her husband, 86-year-old August Faber. A third...
myklgr.com
Renville sugar beet coop members help injured man harvest his crops
Members of the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville jumped in to help an injured farmer harvest his crops last month. Bill Voelz has a 250-acre beet farm north of Danube. After he fell in an accident, he was unable to harvest his crop. According to the coop, starting...
Driver dies after crashing into semi-tractor that tipped over into his path
A driver was killed when he collided with a semi-tractor that had tipped over into his path. The collision happened on Hwy. 212 in Glencoe Township, in Mcleod County, just after 4 a.m. Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi-tractor driver was eastbound on Hwy. 212 when he...
2 arrested after 600+ fentanyl pills seized in Willmar
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Police say two central Minnesotans are in custody after more than 600 fentanyl pills were seized during a search Monday.A 32-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Willmar, were arrested on the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest, according to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.While searching a residence, the task force found about 625 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl. They also found a loaded handgun.Several agencies assisted in the search.
myklgr.com
LuCille M. Christensen
LuCille M. Christensen, age 98, of Alexandria formerly of Lamberton died on Tuesday, October 6, 2022, at Nelson Gables in Alexandria. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Lamberton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Wanda Cemetery.
willmarradio.com
Down to two qualifiers to see who wins the trip for two to Hawaii
It was down to Greg Allex from Willmar and Roxie Smith from Montevideo. The one who cut into the cake that had sprinkles in it was the winner of the trip for two to Hawaii. Congrats to Roxie!
