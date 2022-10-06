ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

KTBS

Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan

TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
TEXARKANA, TX
inforney.com

Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week

TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
TEXARKANA, TX
arkadelphian.com

Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens

LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
MALVERN, AR
txktoday.com

Local TikTok Recounts Life After Tragedy

Dayla Dancer, whose TikTok profile is yungday17, recently reached an extraordinary milestone with over 1 million views on a TikTok video in just one week. In the post, Life update Pt1, Dancer candidly shares her story about a horrible vehicle accident that occurred on February 5th, 2022, that took the life of her husband, Mecedric McFadden, and shortly after the life of their firstborn son Mecedric McFadden, Jr.
TEXARKANA, TX
inforney.com

Food Truck Friday parks in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – There is no better way to celebrate fall than to have Food Truck Fridays every Friday in October at the courthouse square in downtown Texarkana from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For October’s first Friday, parking was limited as patrons sat under the tents set up...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Office of Emergency Management receives Homeland Security grant

The City of Texarkana, Texas Office of Emergency Management has been awarded a Homeland Security grant in the amount of $219,679.49 for data protection hardware. This program supports state and local efforts to prevent terrorism and targeted violence and prepare for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security of Texas citizens.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67

Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Ashdown man arrested and charged in alleged shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas

An Ashdown, Ark., man has been arrested and charged in a shooting incident that allegedly occurred in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said the alleged shooting occurred Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at around 5:30 p.m. Texarkana, Ark., police said officers were dispatched to shots fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

First Cup with First News: Local 259, Broken Bow, Okla.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Local 259 is a special place! A local gourmet grocery with a deli featuring specialty items such as hand-cut steaks, salads, fresh cakes desserts and so much more!. You can enjoy a glass of wine and listen to music on our patio while the kids play...
BROKEN BOW, OK
News Break
Politics
KSLA

19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
TEXARKANA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County

Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

REAL ESTATE: Downtown business changes hands; 200 acres sell for $400K

Clark County real estate transactions recorded between Sept. 23 and Oct. 8, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
swark.today

HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022

On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR

