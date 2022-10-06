Read full article on original website
KTBS
Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
inforney.com
Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week
TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
arkadelphian.com
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens
LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
txktoday.com
Local TikTok Recounts Life After Tragedy
Dayla Dancer, whose TikTok profile is yungday17, recently reached an extraordinary milestone with over 1 million views on a TikTok video in just one week. In the post, Life update Pt1, Dancer candidly shares her story about a horrible vehicle accident that occurred on February 5th, 2022, that took the life of her husband, Mecedric McFadden, and shortly after the life of their firstborn son Mecedric McFadden, Jr.
inforney.com
Food Truck Friday parks in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – There is no better way to celebrate fall than to have Food Truck Fridays every Friday in October at the courthouse square in downtown Texarkana from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For October’s first Friday, parking was limited as patrons sat under the tents set up...
ktoy1047.com
Office of Emergency Management receives Homeland Security grant
The City of Texarkana, Texas Office of Emergency Management has been awarded a Homeland Security grant in the amount of $219,679.49 for data protection hardware. This program supports state and local efforts to prevent terrorism and targeted violence and prepare for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security of Texas citizens.
Court documents: Taylor Parker’s schemes continue in jail
Prosecutors say Taylor Parker has continued to scheme and make wildly false claims while in custody at the Bowie County jail, including attempting to mastermind a sophisticated plot to frame two of her fellow inmates.
Texarkana High School band instructor charged with federal child exploitation violations
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Brandon Neil Sams, 46, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Boone Baxter on Oct. 7, 2022, on a federal complaint charging him...
ktoy1047.com
MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67
Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Ashdown man arrested and charged in alleged shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas
An Ashdown, Ark., man has been arrested and charged in a shooting incident that allegedly occurred in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said the alleged shooting occurred Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at around 5:30 p.m. Texarkana, Ark., police said officers were dispatched to shots fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Texarkana police search for missing man
Texarkana police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Local 259, Broken Bow, Okla.
BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Local 259 is a special place! A local gourmet grocery with a deli featuring specialty items such as hand-cut steaks, salads, fresh cakes desserts and so much more!. You can enjoy a glass of wine and listen to music on our patio while the kids play...
KSLA
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
arkadelphian.com
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Downtown business changes hands; 200 acres sell for $400K
Clark County real estate transactions recorded between Sept. 23 and Oct. 8, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
Former East Texas teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
ccording to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Jail records, Brandon Sams, 46 was arrested Friday by the TISD police department on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, and improper relationship between an educator and student.
One Arrest Made in Texarkana Arkansas Shooting of 19 Year-Old
There has been one arrest made so far in the shooting of a 19-year-old earlier this week in Texarkana, Arkansas. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5 on Bann Street. When officers arrived at the house on the 3500 block of Bann Street they found 19-year-old male bleeding from...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
swark.today
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
