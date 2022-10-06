ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wednesday’ Spins Deliciously Dark Mystery in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Things are getting mysterious and spooky, and perhaps a little kooky in the newest trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming series Wednesday. Dropped during the Tim Burton-directed show’s New York Comic Con presentation on the Javits Center’s Empire Stage where stars Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough unveiled the latest sneak peek. Wednesday is set to fittingly arrive on Wednesday, November 23.
‘NCIS: LA’ Delivers Potentially Troubling News About Hetty in Season 14 Premiere

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 1 “Game of Drones.”]. Are we certain NCIS: Los Angeles is not going to kill off its beloved Hetty (Linda Hunt), especially offscreen? Yes. Are we still worried about where her mission in Syria might take her? Yes. That said, the Season 14 premiere did try to make us wonder about that first question.
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News

All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report has an array of sweet treats.
All Is Vanity review – studenty, stroppy self-conscious drama with a teetering fourth wall

This lo-fi meta chamber piece from Marcos Mereles had its initial outing at the 2021 London film festival and its release this week confirms it as a self-referential and studenty piece of work, the movie equivalent of a university production at the Edinburgh fringe. It does, however, have some occasionally amusing bits of Beckettian dialogue: “Shall we go somewhere together?” “Do you like Belfast?” After a pause: “No, I don’t.”
