‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
‘Wednesday’ Spins Deliciously Dark Mystery in New Trailer (VIDEO)
Things are getting mysterious and spooky, and perhaps a little kooky in the newest trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming series Wednesday. Dropped during the Tim Burton-directed show’s New York Comic Con presentation on the Javits Center’s Empire Stage where stars Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough unveiled the latest sneak peek. Wednesday is set to fittingly arrive on Wednesday, November 23.
‘NCIS: LA’ Delivers Potentially Troubling News About Hetty in Season 14 Premiere
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 1 “Game of Drones.”]. Are we certain NCIS: Los Angeles is not going to kill off its beloved Hetty (Linda Hunt), especially offscreen? Yes. Are we still worried about where her mission in Syria might take her? Yes. That said, the Season 14 premiere did try to make us wonder about that first question.
‘Ghosts’ Cast Teases the Season 2 Halloween Episode: A Seance, and a Ghost of Hetty’s Past! (VIDEO)
Ghosts is back for Season 2 and the cast stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at New York Comic Con to share all the details on their upcoming Halloween episode. Sitting down with Jim Halterman, stars Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Román Zaragoza, and Rebecca...
'Game of Thrones' ended with a thud. But 'House of the Dragon' has caught fire
HBO has created a kingdom of hits, with none as popular as "Game of Thrones." But "Game of Thrones" ended with a thud in 2019 when critics and fans were unhappy with the fantasy epic's ho-hum conclusion (Bran Stark on the Iron Throne? C'mon!). So what was HBO to do?...
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Penultimate Episode Delivers Plenty of Joy (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9 “Spring Can Really Hang Up the Most.”]. Chesapeake Shores is heading into its series finale with more to celebrate than not.
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Big Ed & Liz’s Engagement Party Ends in Brawl (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 7]. Several relationships seem to be facing questions following the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Can the couples work it out before it’s too late? Here’s what happened in episode 7.
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
‘Star Trek’ Star William Shatner Felt ‘Overwhelming Sadness’ During His Trek to Space
After years of playing a spacefarer on TV, Star Trek actor William Shatner finally got a real-life chance to venture into that final frontier himself with a Blue Origin spaceflight on October 13, 2021. In so doing, the Captain Kirk portrayer became the oldest person to travel to space. But...
Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News
All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report has an array of sweet treats.
All Is Vanity review – studenty, stroppy self-conscious drama with a teetering fourth wall
This lo-fi meta chamber piece from Marcos Mereles had its initial outing at the 2021 London film festival and its release this week confirms it as a self-referential and studenty piece of work, the movie equivalent of a university production at the Edinburgh fringe. It does, however, have some occasionally amusing bits of Beckettian dialogue: “Shall we go somewhere together?” “Do you like Belfast?” After a pause: “No, I don’t.”
