ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

‘House of the Dragon’: Another Succession Crisis & Westeros’ Most Awkward Family Dinner (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.”]. When Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is severely injured fighting in the Stepstones, the matter of succession for Driftmark is called into question. Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), Corlys’ brother, believes he should inherit the throne rather than Rhaenyra’s son; Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) obviously believes her son should inherit the throne; Rhaenys (Eve Best) intends to put herself forward as heir.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Sansom Harris
Albany Herald

'SNL' sends contestants over the edge with 'So You Think You Won't Snap!'

"Saturday Night Live" opened its show this week by testing the temperament of contestants being read news headlines on a game show called "So You Think You Won't Snap!" "Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy? People are flipping out at Target, stabbing is back and the only thing that can cheer us up is watching a sexy show about Jeffrey Dahmer," host Morgan Freegirl, played by Bowen Yang, said, referencing a duo of recent Netflix true crime shows, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes."
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

‘I can change the way Black women are seen’: Viola Davis on stereotypes, success and playing a warrior

Viola Davis is tired. I know because she has told me – “Let me just be honest, I’m tired,” she says at one point, with all the heartfelt emphasis of those Academy Award-winning eyes – but I also know because I’ve seen her latest film, and anyone would be tired after pulling that off. The Woman King is an 1820s-set, action-packed historical epic about the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit of the Kingdom of Dahomy, which once existed in what is now Benin. Davis gives a performance of phenomenal physical and emotional power as Agojie general Nanisca. Her co-stars include Star Wars’ John Boyega as King Ghezo, but while he spends most of the film peacocking around the palace, the women are out doing bloody battle. The fight choreography is thrilling, and the then 56-year-old Davis did nearly all her own stunts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Werewolf By Night
Albany Herald

Do your little kids love horror? They're not alone

Some kids cling to security blankets. Others clutch a well-loved stuffed animal or good luck charm to feel safe and confident. Kayla Lopez's kids, meanwhile, just need to pull on their Michael Myers masks to feel invincible.
KIDS
Albany Herald

‘Wednesday’: Netflix Unveils Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

The Addams family of Netflix’s Wednesday continues to grow as Netflix finally unveiled the identity of the actor portraying Uncle Fester in the Tim Burton-directed series. Fred Armisen will play the iconic character created by Charles Addams alongside series lead Jenna Ortega who takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams. He’s rounding out the family which also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News

All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report has an array of sweet treats.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Albany Herald

‘The Winchesters’ Adds Tom Welling as Mary’s Father Samuel Campbell

There’s going to something of a Smallville reunion on The Winchesters. During the Supernatural prequel’s New York Comic Con panel, it was announced that Tom Welling has been cast as Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) father, Samuel Campbell. In Supernatural the role was played by Mitch Pileggi, who now plays Jared Padalecki’s father on Walker.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy