Albany Herald
‘House of the Dragon’: Another Succession Crisis & Westeros’ Most Awkward Family Dinner (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 episode 8, “The Lord of the Tides.”]. When Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is severely injured fighting in the Stepstones, the matter of succession for Driftmark is called into question. Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), Corlys’ brother, believes he should inherit the throne rather than Rhaenyra’s son; Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) obviously believes her son should inherit the throne; Rhaenys (Eve Best) intends to put herself forward as heir.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Penultimate Episode Delivers Plenty of Joy (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9 “Spring Can Really Hang Up the Most.”]. Chesapeake Shores is heading into its series finale with more to celebrate than not.
'Game of Thrones' ended with a thud. But 'House of the Dragon' has caught fire
HBO has created a kingdom of hits, with none as popular as "Game of Thrones." But "Game of Thrones" ended with a thud in 2019 when critics and fans were unhappy with the fantasy epic's ho-hum conclusion (Bran Stark on the Iron Throne? C'mon!). So what was HBO to do?...
TV tonight: one hell of a dinner party in House of the Dragon
The Hightowers are squaring up against Westeros, plus Vicky McClure’s dementia choir prepare to record at Abbey Road studios. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘The Walking Dead’ Delivers a Shocking Change From the Comics in ‘A New Deal’ (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 2, “A New Deal.”]. Well, we’re definitely not getting The Walking Dead’s source material ending.
'SNL' sends contestants over the edge with 'So You Think You Won't Snap!'
"Saturday Night Live" opened its show this week by testing the temperament of contestants being read news headlines on a game show called "So You Think You Won't Snap!" "Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy? People are flipping out at Target, stabbing is back and the only thing that can cheer us up is watching a sexy show about Jeffrey Dahmer," host Morgan Freegirl, played by Bowen Yang, said, referencing a duo of recent Netflix true crime shows, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes."
‘I can change the way Black women are seen’: Viola Davis on stereotypes, success and playing a warrior
Viola Davis is tired. I know because she has told me – “Let me just be honest, I’m tired,” she says at one point, with all the heartfelt emphasis of those Academy Award-winning eyes – but I also know because I’ve seen her latest film, and anyone would be tired after pulling that off. The Woman King is an 1820s-set, action-packed historical epic about the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit of the Kingdom of Dahomy, which once existed in what is now Benin. Davis gives a performance of phenomenal physical and emotional power as Agojie general Nanisca. Her co-stars include Star Wars’ John Boyega as King Ghezo, but while he spends most of the film peacocking around the palace, the women are out doing bloody battle. The fight choreography is thrilling, and the then 56-year-old Davis did nearly all her own stunts.
‘Star Trek’ Star William Shatner Felt ‘Overwhelming Sadness’ During His Trek to Space
After years of playing a spacefarer on TV, Star Trek actor William Shatner finally got a real-life chance to venture into that final frontier himself with a Blue Origin spaceflight on October 13, 2021. In so doing, the Captain Kirk portrayer became the oldest person to travel to space. But...
Do your little kids love horror? They're not alone
Some kids cling to security blankets. Others clutch a well-loved stuffed animal or good luck charm to feel safe and confident. Kayla Lopez's kids, meanwhile, just need to pull on their Michael Myers masks to feel invincible.
Cruise ship passengers are left furious as production of new reality series The Real Love Boat 'ruins' their holiday
Angry cruise ship passengers have taken to social media to vent their frustration that shooting of Channel 10's new reality series The Real Love Boat 'ruined' their holiday. The series was filmed earlier this year on Princess Cruises' Regal Princess with cast and crew sharing the luxurious ocean liner with paying customers.
‘Wednesday’: Netflix Unveils Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
The Addams family of Netflix’s Wednesday continues to grow as Netflix finally unveiled the identity of the actor portraying Uncle Fester in the Tim Burton-directed series. Fred Armisen will play the iconic character created by Charles Addams alongside series lead Jenna Ortega who takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams. He’s rounding out the family which also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.
Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News
All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report has an array of sweet treats.
‘The Winchesters’ Adds Tom Welling as Mary’s Father Samuel Campbell
There’s going to something of a Smallville reunion on The Winchesters. During the Supernatural prequel’s New York Comic Con panel, it was announced that Tom Welling has been cast as Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) father, Samuel Campbell. In Supernatural the role was played by Mitch Pileggi, who now plays Jared Padalecki’s father on Walker.
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokespersons for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon...
Starwatch: Mars gets a visit from the waning moon
Red planet will make an interesting triangle with the red giant stars Aldebaran and Betelgeuse
