Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Current Publishing
Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates
Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
Current Publishing
Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January
Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
readthereporter.com
Three Carmel school board candidates pledge to give their stipends back to teachers
Carmel Clay School Board candidates Jenny Brake, Dr. Adam Sharp, and Greg Brown announced Thursday that if elected, each of them will donate their school board member stipend to Carmel Clay teachers for use in enhancing the academic experience for their students. There is no denying that teachers spend money...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — October 11, 2022
Correction – In the Oct. 4 edition of Current in Carmel, a photo of the ribbon-cutting celebration at Meadowlark Park incorrectly identified Clay Township board member Matt Snyder. Snyder is in the center of the photo. Voter registration deadline Oct. 11 – Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 11....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
Carmel International Arts Festival celebrates winners from across U.S.
The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) committee recognizes this year’s winners, who hail from all across the United States. This helps to highlight how diverse and significant the festival has become. The 2022 Best of Show Award winner was Judy Goskey of Burton, Ohio, in Jewelry. Jerry Mannell of...
Westfield school having e-learning day after students, staff become sick
Due to the illnesses, the school is having an e-learning day on Friday, Oct. 7. The building will be closed so deep cleaning can take place.
Current Publishing
Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street
Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
readthereporter.com
Pride of Westfield makes it to finals
The Pride of Westfield had an incredible weekend at the Bands of America Regional Championship in Louisville, Ky. This was their first ever Bands of America competition. They made finals and placed ninth among competitors with long lists of national championship awards. Congratulations to Band Director Andrew Muth and to all the talented student musicians and guard members.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing
Snapshot: KFC Foundation awards $10K grant to The O’Connor House
The KFC Foundation has granted Carmel-based nonprofit The O’Connor House, which provides a Christian home for single, pregnant, homeless women, a $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant to make a project on their wish list come true. The organization was nominated by the KFC team in Carmel, which is locally owned and operated by McKenzie Foods, Inc. The O’Connor House has provided immediate critical resources including shelter, food, clothing, transportation and counseling to more than 500 women and babies since 2005. (Photo courtesy of McKenzie Foods)
WTHR
Operation Football: Westfield 28 Fishers 17
FISHERS, Ind. — Westfield traveled to Fishers Friday night on Operation Football. You can see highlights in the media player.
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below. Week 8 Scores:. Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8. Alexandria 29, Frankton 22. Avon 27,...
Current Publishing
Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers
On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 7, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's prep football scores from the Associated Press. Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 7, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0.
readthereporter.com
Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!
MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
Model home now available for tours at Circle City Village
A tiny house village on the west side is continuing to grow. Now, neighbors can tour a model home at the village on Lynhurst Drive and Chelsea Road.
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
Groups hold fundraisers to benefit Mooresville teen injured in crash at bus stop
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Mooresville students and staff are coming together to help Trinity Shockley. She's a high school student who injured when a car hit her at a bus stop. Mooresville High School shared pictures from a fundraiser where the goal of $25,000 was exceeded. As a result, administrator Mr. Love got a "buzz cut."
Current Publishing
Carmel council approves comprehensive plan, bonds for mixed-use developments
The Carmel City Council on Oct. 3 approved the city’s comprehensive plan, held a public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget and voted to issue developer-backed bonds for two mixed-use redevelopment projects. Read about other matters discussed at the meeting at YouAreCurrent.com. What happened: The council unanimously approved the...
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Comments / 0