El Paso, TX

Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso

A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
6 Of The Most Memorable Concerts At The El Paso Sun Bowl

We certainly love concerts in El Paso; we've seen some huge acts pass through & gave us some memorable shows at the Don Haskins Center, the Abraham Chavez Theater, The Plaza Theater & the El Paso County Coliseum. While most of the concerts have audio or footage missing, there are some shows that still DO exist online for people to relive.
A Look Back at the Haunting of El Paso’s People Emporium

Greetings boos and ghouls! With the Halloween season is in full swing in the Borderland, many are on the hunt for the perfect "Squid Game" costume, but I'm looking for some haunted places to check out!. transparent ghost little girl appears between vintage seat in movie theater, horror film, halloween...
Did You Know El Paso’s Star On The Mountain Wasn’t Always “Lit”

The star on the mountain has been around so long, it's practically become the El Paso city logo. However, it wasn't always, always on. Back in the day, the star was only lit during the Christmas season. I remember seeing it as a kid and thinking it was so cool. The fact that it was only seen during that short period of time made it extra special.
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

