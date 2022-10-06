Read full article on original website
Enjoy A Fun Family Fall Festival At Bassett Place This Month
Fall has arrived, and so has all the fun of hay rides, pumpkin patches, and more at Bassett Place during the Fall Festival this month. October has ushered in all the cozy fun of the fall season, and Bassett Place is celebrating with a free, family-friendly Fall Festival in October.
Spooky Moon Festival Brings EDM, First of Its Kind Drone Show to El Paso
Electronic Dance Music lovers who like their festivals a bit on the spooky side should plan on being at Ascarate Park on the Saturday before Halloween. The county park will play host to the Spooky Moon Festival that evening. The event will celebrate Halloween and EDM with a festival drone show, the likes of which have never been done in El Paso.
Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso
A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
Halloween in El Paso: Discover Our Haunted History on These October Ghost Walks
Exploring haunted El Paso on a ghost walk while listening to stories of the paranormal and learning about our haunted history is a fun activity no matter the time of the year, but during spooky season this entertaining activity couldn't be any more perfect. Lost El Paso Paranormal, El Paso...
6 Of The Most Memorable Concerts At The El Paso Sun Bowl
We certainly love concerts in El Paso; we've seen some huge acts pass through & gave us some memorable shows at the Don Haskins Center, the Abraham Chavez Theater, The Plaza Theater & the El Paso County Coliseum. While most of the concerts have audio or footage missing, there are some shows that still DO exist online for people to relive.
El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ Sets Dates for 2022 Holiday Market Return
It’s the spooky season so you know what that means; time to start planning for Christmas. Kidding. Sort of. While the holiday itself is still weeks away, it’s not too early to start planning for it. To that end, the Junior League of El Paso has locked in the dates for this year’s "A Christmas Fair"
6 “El Paso” Songs You May Never Have Heard Of…Until Now
Obviously the best known "El Paso" songs are the ones you know by Marty Robbins or Taking Back Sunday. One lesser known song that more people should check out is the one by Tragic Landing. All 3 groups have songs with El Paso in the title but there are more out there. WAY more.
The Fab Four Return To Shake Up ‘Beatle Mania’ In El Paso
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles will make their way back to El Paso to perform at the Plaza Theatre in October. If you love The Beatles, you definitely cannot miss out on The Fab Four, the Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band. Since the mid-90s, this 4-piece group...
Discover A Fresh Taste Of Japan At Sushi Itto Now Open El Paso
Savor a fresh taste of Japan at the all-new Sushi Itto inside the WestStar Tower in Downtown El Paso. Sushi Itto, Mexico's largest sushi franchise, just opened its first flagship US restaurant in El Paso, and it's here to indulge and delight palates across the borderland. During a recent press...
A Look Back at the Haunting of El Paso’s People Emporium
Greetings boos and ghouls! With the Halloween season is in full swing in the Borderland, many are on the hunt for the perfect "Squid Game" costume, but I'm looking for some haunted places to check out!. transparent ghost little girl appears between vintage seat in movie theater, horror film, halloween...
5 El Paso Places To Help You Get Rid of Your Old CDs & DVDs
In today's day & age, people don't get CDs or DVDs as much anymore. Of course you still have people who love having physical copies (I myself still have boxes of my old albums & movies). But on the El Paso Reddit, one user called "bucketofmonkeys", asked if there were...
You’re Probably Feeling Old If This Was Your Party Spot In EPTX
El Paso has certainly changed its appearance over the years and for the better. You know you're feeling old when a spot you would go to do pendejadas no longer exists. If someone would have told you El Paso would get a Triple-A baseball team you would think they're crazy.
Rae of Light Puts on Amazing Halloween/Stranger Things Light Show in East El Paso
Spooky season is officially here and El Pasoan's all across the city are celebrating in their own unique way. Over at Rick Car's house, he's celebrating spooky season and invites the community to join him!. If you've read some of my previous articles, then you already know how much I'm...
Did You Know El Paso’s Star On The Mountain Wasn’t Always “Lit”
The star on the mountain has been around so long, it's practically become the El Paso city logo. However, it wasn't always, always on. Back in the day, the star was only lit during the Christmas season. I remember seeing it as a kid and thinking it was so cool. The fact that it was only seen during that short period of time made it extra special.
Go on a Spooky Drive-Thru of Concordia Cemetery on the Night Before Halloween
Devil's Night. The night before Halloween. Those who believe in the paranormal consider it one of the spookiest nights of the year because it's believed the veil between our world and the spirit world is thinned, and the spirits come out to roam among the living. And you can’t find...
There’s A ‘New Wave’ Of Famous El Pasoans in 2022
An El Paso-born actress is set to appear in the newest season of Netflix hit YA show Winx: Saga. She's part of a growing list of El Pasoans "Making It" in the entertainment industry. For a long time if you asked somebody if they could name anyone famous from El...
There’s Nothing Like A Beautiful Rainbow After An El Paso Storm
El Paso sunsets are in fact, a work of art. They’re beautiful and sometimes they make the sky look like it’s on fire, and they can also make for a great postcard if postcards are still a thing. However, an El Paso rainbow after a rainstorm just might...
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co Closing Its Doors For Good In El Paso
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. has announced it is closing its doors for good in East El Paso. After nearly a decade, the local coffee shop known for its unique square donuts is closing and saying goodbye to its patrons this weekend. Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. originally opened at...
Full Moon Sound Bath At White Sands Back By Popular Demand
Instruments of Healing is back with one last full moon sound bath of the year at White Sands National Park. Throughout the year, Instruments of Healing has been hosting full moon sound baths at White Sans National Park, and due to popular demand, the event is back for one last time this month.
Ghost Tours, Ride & Treat + More: October El Paso Streetcar Events
A combination of free rides and various monthly programming has people riding the El Paso Streetcar. In October you can hop onboard and celebrate spooky season with a one-of-a-kind ghost tour, read and ride and trick or treat, listen to and discover local musicians, and celebrate Dia de los Muertos.
