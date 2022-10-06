ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

x1071.com

One month from Election Day, Barnes campaigns in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Election Day is just a month away, and candidates are making a final push to gain constituents’ votes. Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes visited Middleton on Saturday, focusing on reproductive health and abortion rights, a major issue of the current election cycle. Event-goers spoke about...
MIDDLETON, WI
WHIO Dayton

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
MADISON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Victim Families Reject Gov Evers’ Thursday Comments That Wisconsin Parole System Worked

“This is an insult, and it’s disgusting,” Tim Erickson, on the parole of his mother’s killer. “I’ve been sick for three weeks.”. Families of murder victims whose killers were released in discretionary paroles are adamantly rejecting comments made by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday that the parole system, including the victim notification system, has worked. They want the process changed because they believe it has failed their families and others, both the parole decisions themselves and the system that notifies victims of hearings.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison Mayor Satya’s political hissy fit

MADISON — In an act of pure political pissiness, the city of Madison has given the illegal unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes scattered about the city a makeover — in protest of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling outlawing the ballot receptacles. But is this latest resistance movement...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Michels Businesses Lack in Diversity

Republican Tim Michels currently campaigning for Governor of Wisconsin against Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers has a history of being a business owner but not a history of diversity. Michels is a co-owner of the family business, the Michels Corp., a privately-held company based in Brownsville, WI, in Dodge County....
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
News Break
Politics
tonemadison.com

We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Personal information of more than 12K Wisconsin Medicaid members exposed, possibly stolen, DHS says

MADISON, Wis. — More than 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their personal information, including their Social Security numbers and Medicaid ID numbers, exposed and potentially stolen, the state’s Department of Health Services announced Friday afternoon. The exposure happened when a presentation that included protected health information was emailed...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Roundtable marks annual Manufacturing Day

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce hosted a manufacturing roundtable Friday morning to mark Manufacturing Day. The event, held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Engineering, aimed to showcase manufacturing in the state and highlight the importance of business and education working together to address workforce shortages.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

UW-Madison installs naloxone kits in residence halls

MADISON, Wis. – Residence halls at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are now equipped with life-saving naloxone kits thanks to a partnership between the university and Wisconsin Voices for Recovery. This week, University Health Services installed 12 boxes in or near residence halls across campus, each set up with two...
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone

If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
MARIBEL, WI

