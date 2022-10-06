Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Luckiest Girl Alive' stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
"Luckiest Girl Alive" has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie's translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here's your chance to rewrite the ending to 'Game of Thrones'
Satellite TV network USDish will pay a sci-fi buff $2,000 to binge-watch popular fantasy shows and rewrite the end to "Game of Thrones." The company is seeking "one lucky hobbit, or elf, or whatever you're into" to watch 40 hours of "Game of Thrones," "The Witcher," "House of Dragon" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'The Midnight Club' features terminal teens in another 'Stranger Things' wannabe
The curse of "Stranger Things" means every sci-fi/macabre concept involving teenagers will seemingly have its day on TV, with "The Midnight Club" as the latest example. It's creepy, to a point, but moves at a crawl, while focusing on the provocative if unappealing premise of eight kids with terminal illnesses.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Amsterdam' offers plenty of star power but uses a flawed satirical playbook
"Amsterdam" certainly doesn't suffer from a lack of ambition, and the star-studded cast merely adds to that sense of grandeur. Yet writer-director David O. Russell has assembled them in the service of a disjointed story and a movie that's too precious for its own good, wrapping his mix of fact and fantasy in a fable that, with its warnings about fascism, simultaneously seeks to feel urgent in the here and now.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Grey's Anatomy' returns with a new class for Season 19
"Grey's Anatomy" has started its 19th season, currently the longest-running primetime medical drama on television. At the end of Season 18, the Grey Sloan Memorial residency program was shut down. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, took over as interim chief of surgery. The premiere of the new season, titled,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'SNL' sends contestants over the edge with 'So You Think You Won't Snap!'
"Saturday Night Live" opened its show this week by testing the temperament of contestants being read news headlines on a game show called "So You Think You Won't Snap!" "Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy? People are flipping out at Target, stabbing is back and the only thing that can cheer us up is watching a sexy show about Jeffrey Dahmer," host Morgan Freegirl, played by Bowen Yang, said, referencing a duo of recent Netflix true crime shows, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Prince of Darkness' Ozzy Osbourne launches line of cosmetics
Just in time for Halloween. Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a makeup line in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty, complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette. The products are available at American beauty retailer Ulta and on Rock and Roll Beauty's website, according to an Instagram post...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kate Walsh 'outed' her engagement
Kate Walsh accidentally shared that she is engaged. "Grey's Anatomy" actress let it slip during an Instagram Live on Wednesday that she's engaged to Andrew Nixon. While talking with her former "Private Practice" co-star Amy Brenneman, Walsh said "Here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé," referencing Nixon.
Cruise ship passengers are left furious as production of new reality series The Real Love Boat 'ruins' their holiday
Angry cruise ship passengers have taken to social media to vent their frustration that shooting of Channel 10's new reality series The Real Love Boat 'ruined' their holiday. The series was filmed earlier this year on Princess Cruises' Regal Princess with cast and crew sharing the luxurious ocean liner with paying customers.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Someone's a "Beautiful Liar," according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's seventh album, "Renaissance," was released to critical acclaim in July and samples iconic house and disco...
The rise of the main character accessory
From JW Anderson’s pigeon clutch to Balenciaga’s rubbish sack-like design, bags aren’t about carrying stuff any more. We’re in the era of the main character accessory
‘I can change the way Black women are seen’: Viola Davis on stereotypes, success and playing a warrior
Viola Davis is tired. I know because she has told me – “Let me just be honest, I’m tired,” she says at one point, with all the heartfelt emphasis of those Academy Award-winning eyes – but I also know because I’ve seen her latest film, and anyone would be tired after pulling that off. The Woman King is an 1820s-set, action-packed historical epic about the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit of the Kingdom of Dahomy, which once existed in what is now Benin. Davis gives a performance of phenomenal physical and emotional power as Agojie general Nanisca. Her co-stars include Star Wars’ John Boyega as King Ghezo, but while he spends most of the film peacocking around the palace, the women are out doing bloody battle. The fight choreography is thrilling, and the then 56-year-old Davis did nearly all her own stunts.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jody Miller, 'Queen of the House' singer, dead at 80
Jody Miller, a Grammy winning crossover artist with her 1965 hit "Queen of the House," died Thursday in Blanchard, Oklahoma from complications related to Parkinson's disease, her record label announced. She was 80 years old. "Jody Miller's talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and...
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokespersons for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. In the same tweet, which was removed by Twitter, he said: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
