One of my favorite things about the Halloween season? Aside from all the horror movies playing on all the channels; the treats!. You can't have Halloween season without some tricks and, most importantly, treats. While candy is certainly one of the season's favorites, there are lots of other treats available for you to indulge in. Here are some of my top recommendations for this Halloween season that you can find right here in El Paso!

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO