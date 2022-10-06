Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
MPD arrests driver for OWI, K9 search recovers handgun
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old from Madison was arrested by police after crashing his car into a light pole near the east side, Madison Police Department said. Officials responded just after midnight Saturday to the intersection of Zeier Rd. and East Washington Ave, where the car had crashed. In...
x1071.com
I-39/90/94 clear outside Poynette following crash
POYNETTE, Wis. — A crash caused delays on I-39/90/94 southbound outside Poynette Sunday but has since cleared. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the southbound left shoulder was blocked about a mile before County CS. The crash was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Camera footage from the...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin officers find man screaming with pants down on tennis court, faces drug charges
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On October 4, Madison Police Officers were sent to a park for reports of a man yelling, only to find him screaming, with his pants down, on the tennis courts. According to the Madison Police Department, the incident began just before 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday...
Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – One man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a semi-trailer in rural Rock County Friday evening. The Rock County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcyclist from Janesville, 30, tried to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor trailer while traveling westbound in the 12700 block of U.S. Highway 59 in Lima […]
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
Police arrest 4 as part of operation to crack down on vehicle theft
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers from a number of agencies arrested four men on Thursday as part of an operation aimed at cracking down on vehicle thefts, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release Friday afternoon, the agency said a four-hour operation on...
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Running From Dodge County Authorities Arraigned
(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities was arraigned this week. Autumn Gernon entered a not guilty plea to multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
KWQC
Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
x1071.com
Fitchburg police investigate after multiple homes struck by gunfire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after they said multiple homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood were struck by gunfire. Police said a bullet hit a home on Buttonbush Drive just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Two other reports of gunshots in the area of Stoneman and Sunflower drives were reported later in the evening.
x1071.com
Crash on westbound Beltline causes backup near Todd Drive
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline is causing delays westbound just past Todd Drive. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.
nbc15.com
Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
Culvers employee thwarts attempted robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday. According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money. The employee shut the window, and the […]
nbc15.com
Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Two Freeport men arrested for theft at Oregon hardware store
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police have arrested two Freeport men who reportedly walked into Snyder Ace Hardware on Thursday and stole “a felony amount of merchandise.” Police said the two men, Terry Ernst, 58, and Michael Hille, 57, matched the descriptions of suspects wanted for a prior burglary at the store, and were confronted […]
x1071.com
Grant County man sentenced to jail for stabbing
A Grant County man was recently sentenced to 90 days in jail for stabbing during an altercation. 38 year old Jesse Kopp, formerly of Fennimore, was sentenced to charges of aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon in a hate crime and disorderly conduct-hate crime, as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting or obstructing an officer.
x1071.com
Vehicle stolen, 4 others damaged on Madison’s far northeast side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating after four vehicles were damaged and another was stolen on the city’s far northeast side. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the incidents happened in the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Crossroads Drive. A visitor from outside Madison called police to report their vehicle being stolen despite being locked and the victim having possession of their keys.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
Freeport Police: Woman severely beaten in altercation after traffic accident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Justin Knapp, 35, with Aggravated Battery after beating a woman with a metal bar after a minor traffic accident. According to police, Knapp and the 49-year-old Stockton woman were in an accident in the area of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. […]
kjan.com
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
