Warning: This article contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night. Marvel Studios just dropped the MCU’s very first Halloween special on Disney Plus this Friday in the form of Werewolf by Night, a monster-filled slice of B-movie horror goodness which opens the doors to the supernatural side of this universe in a major way. But it might not actually be the title character who proves to be the most important new addition to the franchise going forward. The Special Presentation’s breakout favorite could turn out to have a major impact on the Multiverse Saga.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO