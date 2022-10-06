Read full article on original website
‘Werewolf by Night’ director addresses the absence of big-name cameos
Not every Marvel Cinematic Universe project is obligated to feature cameos or guest appearances from new and/or old franchise favorites, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t go into each new feature film and Disney Plus exclusive expecting them anyway. As a standalone special designed to look like a classic black-and-white creature feature, Werewolf by Night was hardly going to include an Avenger or two, but that hardly prevented the rumor mill from churning regardless.
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
The single most important figure in the abandoned SnyderVerse continues to split opinion down the middle
A lot of fans may not want to hear it based on the incredibly polarizing nature of the character, but Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor may have turned out to be the single most important figure in the entire SnyderVerse had Zack Snyder’s original plans for the DCEU not been cut off at the knees in the wake of the Justice League fisaco.
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
The perfect director to take on ‘Blade’ has just landed in Marvel’s lap
The MCU’s very first “Special Presentation” landed on Disney Plus today, in the form of Werewolf by Night, and horror-leaning Marvel fans are loving it. There’s been a lot of interest in seeing the studio embrace the supernatural, darker side of its universe in recent years, ever since a Blade reboot was announced back in 2019, and WbN perfectly introduced us to that corner of the MCU, offering a spooky, gory, funny thrillride.
The vastly superior sequel to a loathsome sci-fi thriller redeems itself on streaming
Even though the first installment recouped its production budget three times over and then some at the box office, nobody was exactly clamoring for a sequel to sci-fi thriller Skyline, for the sole reason that it was terrible. A 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 18 percent user rating hardly...
An awe-inspiring epic never getting the sequels it deserved still stings almost 20 years later
Not every movie designed with the intention of launching a multi-film franchise is lucky enough to be rewarded with one, but it’s been almost 20 years, and fans are still struggling to come to terms with the acclaimed seafaring epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World existing as a standalone feature – as opposed to the launchpad for more installments it deserved to be.
A brutal historical thriller with an incredibly random cast battles back against streaming invaders
Any action-packed historical epic worth its salt tends to populate a sprawling ensemble with a cavalcade of big names, recognizable faces, and veteran character actors. While 2019’s brutal The Rising Hawk (also known as Fall of a Kingdom in certain territories) sticks to the playbook, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more random assemblage of talent.
An unjustly ignored comic book bomb gets the band back together on Netflix
Even though countless insiders and analysts have been predicted for years that the comic book bubble is about to burst at any moment, it hasn’t happened yet. Unfortunately, the downside is that a number of unfairly overlooked offerings have slipped through the cracks, bombed at the box office, and then been largely forgotten, and The Losers is definitely one of them.
Eagle-eyed horror fans observe an Easter egg that interestingly connects ‘It’ with ‘Tom & Jerry’
Film buffs and detail-oriented horror fans alike are notorious for indulging in rewatches of past movies in order to take a closer look at minuscule hints scattered throughout the project. And while some horror features like Candyman (2021) and Us (2019) boast a slew of distinctive Easter eggs, other sneaky items are less obvious to the naked eye — which is precisely the case with Andy Muschietti’s supernatural horror film It Chapter Two (2019).
We’ve finally got our first look at ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’
The sequel trilogy to Matt Reeves’s Planet of the Apes films has seen its first look, as audiences can now get a glimpse of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The sequel will feature an entirely new cast of characters, following on from the legacy of Andy Serkis’s Caesar. The Kingdom will start its reign with a cast featuring the likes of Owen Teague, The Witcher’s Freya Allan, Joe Hartwick Jr., and Jessica Jones alum Eka Darville.
‘Werewolf by Night’ may have just introduced a key player in the Multiverse Saga
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night. Marvel Studios just dropped the MCU’s very first Halloween special on Disney Plus this Friday in the form of Werewolf by Night, a monster-filled slice of B-movie horror goodness which opens the doors to the supernatural side of this universe in a major way. But it might not actually be the title character who proves to be the most important new addition to the franchise going forward. The Special Presentation’s breakout favorite could turn out to have a major impact on the Multiverse Saga.
Latest Marvel News: The trolls keep coming for ‘Captain Marvel’ while ‘Werewolf by Night’ breaks a major curse
We’re closing in on half a decade since Captain Marvel was released, and yet the trolls won’t stop coming for either Brie Larson or her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. At this stage, we’ve all resigned ourselves to that fact, but that doesn’t mean we’re not curious to see what happens when The Marvels is gearing up to fly onto the big screen next year.
Johnny Depp’s return to acting plagued by tales of behind the scenes discontent
Even though Johnny Depp has seen biographical drama Minamata and true life crime thriller City of Lies released within the space of the last 18 months, the actor hadn’t actually set foot on a film set to shoot a major role since early 2019 after both of those aforementioned projects were hit with substantial delays. Making his post-trial comeback, the fallen A-lister opted to headline a French-language historical drama, with the ex-Jack Sparrow set as King Louis XV in director Maïwenn’s La Favorite.
‘A loss of control’: Jennifer Lawrence on the downside of superstardom
The Hunger Games helped propel Jennifer Lawrence into a life of high-profile fame, but she also lost so much in the process. In a story from Variety, Lawrence discussed her career as part of the London Festival’s “Screen Talk” series. She was candid about her banner year of 2012 with a string of successes that followed, but everything wasn’t going so well behind the scenes.
Latest Gaming News: First ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer delivers a heavy dose of nostalgia while a surprise star shines in the teaser for Hideo Kojima’s latest game
As always, the gaming world is abuzz with glorious new content. If it wasn’t the reveal of a long-awaited trailer that dominated the news, it was developments surrounding a pair of stellar actresses. In the ever-changing gaming universe, it’s important to stay on one’s toes and expect the unexpected. Yesterday, we tackled a Destiny 2 bug fix, a potential Elden Ring live-action adaptation, and Overwatch 2‘s problematic launch. In today’s gaming news round-up, we were spoiled for choice with headlines, especially after the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped out of seemingly nowhere, sparking discourse about the casting choices — both good and bad. Without further ado, let’s take another deep dive into the fast-paced gaming newsroom.
‘Star Wars’ stans split on whether the Sith should ever make a comeback
As of The Rise of Skywalker, the Sith are no more in Star Wars. Darth Sidious has finally been wiped out of existence, the Sith Eternal on Exegol have been eradicated, and for once the future of the galaxy looks bright. But the darkness will always be out there somewhere, and as long as there are Force Sensitive people, the Dark Side will be a tempting path to power.
Horror enthusiasts gush over a movie you almost definitely haven’t seen
One of the great strengths of the horror genre is how universal it is, and how different countries and cultures approach it. The British and Irish isles have tended towards an incredible independent scene, and horror fans are announcing their love for a lesser known about film. A Dark Song...
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: The cast discusses trusting strangers and Isildur’s character arc
As the first Tolkien adaptation in almost a decade, it’s a shame that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has left most fans unimpressed. Yes, the live-action series is supposedly the most expensive production in the history of television. Yes, the visuals are breathtaking and sometimes even unbelievable. But Middle-earth has always been about its story and characters, something that’s palpably missing in this new project.
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
