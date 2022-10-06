Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
kjan.com
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
nbc15.com
Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Cuba City Woman Sentenced For Taking Medication From Facility
A woman from Cuba City has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for taking medication from a resident of Hills and Dales, a Dubuque residential facility when she worked there. 30 year old Danielle Kunkel was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of dependent adult abuse. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged. Reports say that Kunkel obtained a dependent adult’s medication, specifically Adderall, for her own use between December 31, 2020, and January 5, 2021. Kunkel was arrested January 17th.
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials in Jackson County have taken a subject of interest into custody during the early morning hours of October 9. Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30. Prichard is currently...
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
KCRG.com
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Grant County man sentenced to jail for stabbing
A Grant County man was recently sentenced to 90 days in jail for stabbing during an altercation. 38 year old Jesse Kopp, formerly of Fennimore, was sentenced to charges of aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon in a hate crime and disorderly conduct-hate crime, as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting or obstructing an officer.
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Running From Dodge County Authorities Arraigned
(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities was arraigned this week. Autumn Gernon entered a not guilty plea to multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
x1071.com
Derrick Van Orden visits La Crosse to discuss crime with local authorities
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Republican candidate for Congress Derrick Van Orden made his way to La Crosse to discuss crime and drug abuse. Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District Representative, Bryan Steil, joined Van Orden in a meeting with local sheriffs and law enforcement to discuss how those issues impact their communities.
iheart.com
Two Arrested in Connection to Winneshiek County Church Burglary
(Decorah, IA) -- Two men are in custody in connection to the burglary at Stone Ridge Community Church in Decorah. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says 18 year-old Caleb Peel and 19 year-old Teagen Raatz were arrested Tuesday and charged with third degree felony burglary and second degree felony theft. Investigators say they made the arrest after executing a search warrant at the suspect's home and finding items stolen from the church inside.
Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
KCRG.com
Two teens charged with Decorah church burglary
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 31st, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary that took place at the Stone Ridge Community Church. Following an investigation, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office assisted Decorah Police with a search warrant in the 300 block of W. Water Street on October 4th, 2022. Officials found stolen items from the church while executing the warrant.
KEYC
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A fleet of five self-driving shuttles hit the road Wednesday in an effort to help people who have less access to transportation get around town. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple...
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
Comments / 0