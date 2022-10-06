Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Assemble the Latest ‘Halloween’ Reboot
When “Halloween Ends” hits theaters next weekend it will mark the end of both David Gordon Green’s trilogy of “Halloween” movies and the conclusion to the franchise as a whole. At least for now, as any slasher fan understands that no series is ever truly dead. One person who knows that all too well is Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode in eight “Halloween” movies beginning with John Carpenter’s original 1978 film. Her character has been killed off on multiple occasions over the past four decades, but the flexible rules of slasher movie mythology have allowed her to keep...
King Charles Was 'Irritated' That Kate Middleton Got More Attention Than Him
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Multiple bombshell books about the Royal Family just dropped. One sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the family. Charles didn't...
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
See 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Liz Say She's "Done" After Ed Accuses Her of Cheating
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Liz has reached her breaking point. In this exclusive sneak peek at the Oct. 9 episode, Liz exclaims she's "done" with fiancé Ed, after he accuses her of cheating. "He thinks I'm gonna...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Meghan Markle accused Vanity Fair of writing a racist headline when she posed for its cover in 2017, according to a new royal book
Meghan Markle accused Vanity Fair of writing a racist headline about her in 2017, a new book claims. Meghan reportedly thought the headline was similar to a song performed by Judy Garland in blackface. Valentine Low wrote about the reported incident in his new book, "Courtiers."
Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband is Princess Anne's daughter's godfather, here's how that happened
If you’re familiar with Netflix’s The Crown season three, you would know what this is all about. Apparently, Princess Anne was in a relationship with the Queen Consort’s ex-husband – Andrew Parker-Bowles before she married Captain Mark Phillips. While The Crown’s storyline is heavily dramatised, the fact that Princess Anne and Andrew Parker-Bowles dated is still true.
Kathie Lee Gifford cuddles her new grandson in photo, and we think someone’s jealous
Kathie Lee Gifford is really feeling the love this fall, but it appears her dog, Bambino, may have other thoughts. The former TODAY co-host, 69, shared a photo to Instagram holding grandson, Frank, alongside her teacup maltipoo dog. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of...
Michael Shannon Says Amsterdam Stars Knew "We Better Be on Our A-Game" With Taylor Swift
Watch: Margot Robbie Was NERVOUS to Talk to This Amsterdam Co-Star!. Taylor Swift, look what you made them do. Though the cast of Amsterdam was stacked with heavy hitters—including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers and more—Michael Shannon insists it was the anticipating of another super star's set visit that really raised the level of performance.
Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status After Stepping Out With Trevor Noah
Watch: Dua Lipa Reveals RELATIONSHIP STATUS Amid Trevor Noah Pics. Dua Lipa may have a few new rules as a single woman. A week after the 27-year-old was seen stepping out with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the singer confirmed her true relationship status for the record. "For me, this...
Taylor Swift Reveals How She and Joe Alwyn Have Dealt With "Weird Rumors" Throughout Their 6-Year Romance
Watch: Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs. When it comes to the media frenzy around Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship, the couple can't seem to shake it off. The singer recently shared how tuning out the noise and shielding love from public scrutiny inspired the...
Candace Cameron Bure Announces 1st Great American Family Christmas Movie After Hallmark Exit: Everything to Know
Almost time! The holiday season is fast approaching — and so is Candace Cameron Bure's first Christmas movie since she joined the Great American Family network. The Full House alum, 46, announced on Tuesday, September 13, that the new project, A Christmas ... Present, will premiere in November as part of Great American Family's "Great American […]
Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos hit milestone on 'GMA'
NEW YORK (AP) — During a getting-to-know-you dinner shortly after being named co-hosts of “Good Morning America” in 2009, George Stephanopoulos told Robin Roberts that he didn’t really want to do the job. Nearly 13 years later, they’re passed an improbable milestone without public notice. They’re now the longest-serving pair of hosts ever on any ABC, CBS and NBC morning show. A handful of individuals have longer tenures — Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, Matt Lauer, Joan Lunden. But each of them had more than one partner during their stints. Lunden and Charles Gibson lasted 10 years together on “Good Morning America,” Couric and Lauer nine years on “Today.” “We wear very well together, George and myself,” Roberts said.
George Lopez Teams Up With Daughter Mayan in Lopez vs. Lopez First Look
George Lopez's new show is a family affair. The comedian is returning to the world of sitcoms, only this time with his daughter Mayan Lopez by his side. The real-life father-daughter duo is bringing their hilarious dynamic to the small screen on NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez, and E! News has an exclusive first look at the brand-new comedy.
Kelly Clarkson Shares the Advice She Gives Her Kids Amid Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Talks "Rough Couple of Years" After Split From Ex. Piece by piece, Kelly Clarkson is working to raise strong kids. Following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed the advice she's constantly giving their kids River, 8, and son Remington, 6. "I tell...
Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon
Watch: Grey's Anatomy Star Kate Walsh Reveals She's ENGAGED. Oops! Kate Walsh just let the cat out of the bag. The Grey's Anatomy star accidentally let it slip that she and boyfriend Andrew Nixon were engaged during an Instagram Live she did with actress Amy Brenneman to commemorate the 15th anniversary of their former show, Private Practice.
Tamera Mowry-Hausley Shares How the Haters Made Her Marriage Stronger Than Ever
Watch: Tamera Mowry Supports Sister Tia Amid Divorce. Nothing could have fully prepared Tamera Mowry-Housley for quite how real her seven-year talk show stint would get. "It was very terrifying," she confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Outside of question-and-answer-style speaking engagements at schools and churches, the actress had spent the whole of her three-decade career saying other peoples' words. So claiming a seat on The Real in 2013 and "talking on personal issues and issues that people are going through," she said, "talking about suicide, talking about relationships—that was very daunting for me."
RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Responds to Kathy Hilton's "Bully" Jab Amid Ongoing Feud
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. Lisa Rinna is clapping back. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is speaking out following the release of the Bravo series' explosive season 12 reunion trailer. The Oct. 6 preview teased an epic showdown between Lisa and co-star Kathy Hilton amid their ongoing feud.
“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
