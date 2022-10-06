ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Assemble the Latest ‘Halloween’ Reboot

When “Halloween Ends” hits theaters next weekend it will mark the end of both David Gordon Green’s trilogy of “Halloween” movies and the conclusion to the franchise as a whole. At least for now, as any slasher fan understands that no series is ever truly dead. One person who knows that all too well is Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode in eight “Halloween” movies beginning with John Carpenter’s original 1978 film. Her character has been killed off on multiple occasions over the past four decades, but the flexible rules of slasher movie mythology have allowed her to keep...
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Consort Camilla's ex-husband is Princess Anne's daughter's godfather, here's how that happened

If you’re familiar with Netflix’s The Crown season three, you would know what this is all about. Apparently, Princess Anne was in a relationship with the Queen Consort’s ex-husband – Andrew Parker-Bowles before she married Captain Mark Phillips. While The Crown’s storyline is heavily dramatised, the fact that Princess Anne and Andrew Parker-Bowles dated is still true.
E! News

Michael Shannon Says Amsterdam Stars Knew "We Better Be on Our A-Game" With Taylor Swift

Watch: Margot Robbie Was NERVOUS to Talk to This Amsterdam Co-Star!. Taylor Swift, look what you made them do. Though the cast of Amsterdam was stacked with heavy hitters—including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers and more—Michael Shannon insists it was the anticipating of another super star's set visit that really raised the level of performance.
Us Weekly

Candace Cameron Bure Announces 1st Great American Family Christmas Movie After Hallmark Exit: Everything to Know

Almost time! The holiday season is fast approaching — and so is Candace Cameron Bure's first Christmas movie since she joined the Great American Family network. The Full House alum, 46, announced on Tuesday, September 13, that the new project, A Christmas ... Present, will premiere in November as part of Great American Family's "Great American […]
The Associated Press

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos hit milestone on 'GMA'

NEW YORK (AP) — During a getting-to-know-you dinner shortly after being named co-hosts of “Good Morning America” in 2009, George Stephanopoulos told Robin Roberts that he didn’t really want to do the job. Nearly 13 years later, they’re passed an improbable milestone without public notice. They’re now the longest-serving pair of hosts ever on any ABC, CBS and NBC morning show. A handful of individuals have longer tenures — Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, Matt Lauer, Joan Lunden. But each of them had more than one partner during their stints. Lunden and Charles Gibson lasted 10 years together on “Good Morning America,” Couric and Lauer nine years on “Today.” “We wear very well together, George and myself,” Roberts said.
E! News

George Lopez Teams Up With Daughter Mayan in Lopez vs. Lopez First Look

George Lopez's new show is a family affair. The comedian is returning to the world of sitcoms, only this time with his daughter Mayan Lopez by his side. The real-life father-daughter duo is bringing their hilarious dynamic to the small screen on NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez, and E! News has an exclusive first look at the brand-new comedy.
E! News

Tamera Mowry-Hausley Shares How the Haters Made Her Marriage Stronger Than Ever

Watch: Tamera Mowry Supports Sister Tia Amid Divorce. Nothing could have fully prepared Tamera Mowry-Housley for quite how real her seven-year talk show stint would get. "It was very terrifying," she confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Outside of question-and-answer-style speaking engagements at schools and churches, the actress had spent the whole of her three-decade career saying other peoples' words. So claiming a seat on The Real in 2013 and "talking on personal issues and issues that people are going through," she said, "talking about suicide, talking about relationships—that was very daunting for me."
Decider.com

“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
