arkadelphian.com
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens
LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
ktoy1047.com
Organizations come together to keep Ashdown students safe
With a combination of a grant and partnership between the city of Ashdown, Little River County, and Ashdown Public Schools the three entities were able to provide sidewalks along Locust Street so that students walking or biking to school would have a safe way to travel. According to Ashdown Mayor...
Court documents: Taylor Parker’s schemes continue in jail
Prosecutors say Taylor Parker has continued to scheme and make wildly false claims while in custody at the Bowie County jail, including attempting to mastermind a sophisticated plot to frame two of her fellow inmates.
Texarkana band director charged with child exploitation violations
TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD.
arkadelphian.com
Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
cityhs.net
Operation Clean Sweep planned for areas off of Malvern Avenue
The City’s fourth Operation Clean Sweep of 2022 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 28, to include approximately 425 address points on Cones Road and Ridgeway Street, between Malvern Avenue and Stacy Street. Operation Clean Sweep is the City’s three-week, multi-departmental, concentrated cleanup effort in targeted...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Ashdown man arrested and charged in alleged shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas
An Ashdown, Ark., man has been arrested and charged in a shooting incident that allegedly occurred in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said the alleged shooting occurred Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at around 5:30 p.m. Texarkana, Ark., police said officers were dispatched to shots fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
KTBS
Teen dead, two others injured in Hot Springs shooting
Hot Springs police say a teen is dead and two others injured after a shooting Wednesday night on School Street.
One Arrest Made in Texarkana Arkansas Shooting of 19 Year-Old
There has been one arrest made so far in the shooting of a 19-year-old earlier this week in Texarkana, Arkansas. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5 on Bann Street. When officers arrived at the house on the 3500 block of Bann Street they found 19-year-old male bleeding from...
Woman accused of kidnapping Arkansas teen pleads guilty
A woman accused of kidnapping a teen in Hot Springs earlier this year is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty in court this week.
