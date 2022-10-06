ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkadelphian.com

Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens

LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
MALVERN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Organizations come together to keep Ashdown students safe

With a combination of a grant and partnership between the city of Ashdown, Little River County, and Ashdown Public Schools the three entities were able to provide sidewalks along Locust Street so that students walking or biking to school would have a safe way to travel. According to Ashdown Mayor...
ASHDOWN, AR
CBS DFW

Texarkana band director charged with child exploitation violations

TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD. 
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Health
arkadelphian.com

Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County

Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom Thursday looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
TEXARKANA, TX
cityhs.net

Operation Clean Sweep planned for areas off of Malvern Avenue

The City’s fourth Operation Clean Sweep of 2022 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 28, to include approximately 425 address points on Cones Road and Ridgeway Street, between Malvern Avenue and Stacy Street. Operation Clean Sweep is the City’s three-week, multi-departmental, concentrated cleanup effort in targeted...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Ashdown man arrested and charged in alleged shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas

An Ashdown, Ark., man has been arrested and charged in a shooting incident that allegedly occurred in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said the alleged shooting occurred Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at around 5:30 p.m. Texarkana, Ark., police said officers were dispatched to shots fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmh#Medical Services#Linus Covid#General Health#Howard Memorial Hospital
KTBS

19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ar. - A 19-year was shot in the 3600 block of Bann Street early Wednesday evening. Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. According to police, officers found a 19-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas bleeding from a gunshot wound. The officers quickly rendered aid and called for an ambulance to respond. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy