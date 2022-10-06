Read full article on original website
IGN
3 Ways the MCU Changed Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
With Daredevil making his first in-costume appearance in the MCU thanks to his guest role on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we finally have an idea of what the future of Daredevil will look like in the MCU. We did get that quick Matt Murdock cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this time around we get the Man Without Fear in his full-on superhero persona, complete with a hallway fight scene (well, almost).
IGN
Keanu Reeves' Dream MCU Role is One That Fans Want Him to Play Too
Keanu Reeves has revealed his dream Marvel role – and it's none other than Ghost Rider. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Collider), the John Wick star revealed why he wants to suit up as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I might have lost my...
IGN
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU
The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade. Even Kevin Feige has teased that this special is the start of big things to come for MCU horror characters.
IGN
Why Batman's Arkham Series has one of Gaming's Greatest Combat Systems - Art of the Level
Somehow the Batman combat system in Arkham Asylum managed to be one of the greatest gaming has ever created, but if you look backward from August 24th, 2009, you will find a long list of bad Batman games in your rearview mirror. A series long-applauded in comics, TV, and movies was mired in mediocrity when it came to video games. Batman on Genesis was fine. Batman: The Rise of Sin Tzu looked pretty good for its time but offered little else. And let’s not even talk about Batman: Dark Tomorrow. Fun fact: we gave that game a 2.2 and it’s still not IGN’s worst-rated Batman game. There were a few gems here and there, but a lot of it was… not great.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Characters Most Likely to Be Sauron
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. To see our thoughts on the episode, check out our review of "The Eye." In its penultimate episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 introduces us to the land now known as Mordor. We also learn the fates of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Then, at New York Comic-con, the team took the stage to reveal a brand new finale trailer for the series that may or may not have revealed the identity of Middle-earth's biggest bad. Here's where we sit now that we have all the information there is headed into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 finale.
IGN
Silent Hill Director Says 'Multiple' Silent Hill Games in Development
The Silent Hill movie director, Christophe Gans, may have confirmed that multiple Silent Hill games are indeed in the works, corroborating rumors that have been circulating for some time now. Gans directed the 2006 Silent Hill film, and has previously teased his involvement in a new Silent Hill movie. In...
IGN
Hunt - Review
The below is an advanced review out of Fantastic Fest. Hunt will release in North American theaters and VOD on Dec. 2, 2022. Hunt is the South Korean directorial debut of Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae, who also stars in the double-crossing espionage thriller. Jung-jae is an experienced actor with credits dating back to the mid ‘90s, translating into a steady hand behind the camera. Expect an ‘80s conspiracy blend between dramatic investigations and explosive action that sometimes becomes lost in its scripted web of lies but still somehow fluidly navigates even its murkier transitions. Give Jung-jae credit for proficiently pulling double-duty here in two departments since Hunt rarely presents itself as a first-timer's crack.
IGN
How to Watch the Child's Play and Chucky Movies in Chronological Order
Child’s Play is among the most enduring horror movie franchises of all time. The original film introduced us to Chucky in 1988, with the iconic slasher appearing in eight feature films since and, most recently, a TV series in 2021 – which returned for season 2 this October.
IGN
Have you wondered what movie keeps Max Scoville up at night ( It's Avatar, by the way), or are you curious about which games Daemon plays to prepare for Gamescoop each week? Maybe you are on the hunt for that perfect monitor to get the most out of your new monster PC... Perhaps you're a big fan of ours and have a dream of joining IGN and want our advice on how to do just that. Your chance to ask us questions like these and more is around the corner.
IGN
NECA's TMNT and Gargoyles Figures Are a '90s Kid's Dream Come True | NYCC 2022
NECA definitely has one of the most impressive booths at NYCC this year, especially if you're a fan of '90s animation and collecting action figures. Fresh off our look at NECA's array of horror movie and Predator figures, we're back with new images of NECA's jaw-dropping Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Gargoyles display.
IGN
Why House of The Dragon Changed the Book Canon in a Major Way (Again)
First it was secret Targaryens and now we have a secret Velaryon on our hands. House of the Dragon on HBO Max has already changed the canon established in Fire and Blood, the history of the Targaryen dynasty written by George R.R. Martin as Laenor Velaryon just faked his own death in the show. But why make this major change and what ramifications will it have in the series moving forward? IGN host Kim Horcher breaks it all down.
IGN
NYCC 2022 Gallery: Diamond Select Toys' Star Wars and Marvel Collectibles
Click through for a detailed look at all the Marvel, Star Wars, TMNT and Bruce Lee collectibles on display at Diamond Select's NYCC booth. (Photos by Scott Collura)
IGN
These Disney Supersize Figures Are an Animation Fan's Dream Come True | NYCC 2022
There's never any shortage of cool Star Wars, Marvel and DC collectibles on display at comic book conventions, but some companies stand out by venturing a little off the beaten path. That's certainly the case with Super7, whose NYCC booth is a treasure trove of figures from franchises like Disney animation, Transformers and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
IGN
DC Universe Infinite Adds 'Ultra' Subscription Tier With 5000 More Comics | NYCC 2022
The DC Universe Infinite digital comics service is getting a big upgrade in the form of a new subscription tier, one which unlocks 5,000 more comics and the ability to read new releases one month after their publication date. DCUI is adding a premium "Ultra" tier on top of the...
House of the Dragon fans bid farewell to major character in emotional episode 8
House of the Dragon fans have said goodbye to a major character.Sunday (9 October) night’s instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off was predicted to be a showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).However, the deadly battle is yet to begin.In episode seven, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of her family.Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – who revealed he had been left quietly happy by the move. He told her it was the...
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Review
Note: this is a spoiler-free advance review of Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, which premieres at New York Comic-Con on Oct. 7 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD on Oct. 18. Thanks to the magic of comic book logic, sliding timelines, and those pesky...
IGN
His Dark Materials Season 3: December Premiere Date Revealed
His Dark Materials will return to HBO for Season 3 on December 5, airing two episodes a week for four weeks. Revealed during New York Comic-Con, the third and final season of the show will air at 9pm Pacific / 11pm Eastern, and will begin with two back-to-back episodes on HBO and HBO Max. The season will be eight episodes long, airing two a week, and conclude on December 26.
IGN
Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks
McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
IGN
Gotham Knights - Gameplay Launch Trailer
Watch the action-packed Gotham Knights gameplay launch trailer. Get a look at some new gameplay and in-game cutscenes from the upcoming open-world action RPG featuring Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of some infamous DC villains that players will encounter in the game, including Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and the mysterious Court of Owls.
IGN
Doom Patrol Season 4 to Premiere on HBO Max in December 2022
The first part of the fourth season of DC's Doom Patrol will return to HBO Max on Thursday, December 8, and a new trailer features a surprisingly deadly and... musical bunch of creatures. December 8 will see the first two episodes of Doom Patrol premiere on HBO Max, and a...
