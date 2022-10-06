Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin warned over nuclear weapons as Zelensky calls for Belarus mission
Leaders of G7 nations have warned Vladimir Putin that there will be “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. “We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime,” the leaders said in a statement. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.”Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the G7 for an international monitoring mission on the Belarus border after “trainloads” of Russian troops arrived in the neighbouring country.Mr Zelensky told the G7: “Russia is trying to directly...
stljewishlight.org
This Sukkot, peace and Jewish agricultural law have Morocco’s etrog industry blossoming
(JTA) — A bumper crop of etrogs is taking a more direct route to Israel this year, thanks to a historic confluence of geopolitics and religious observance. Once home to the largest Jewish community in the Arab world, Morocco has a long history producing the citrus fruit used by millions of Jews every Sukkot — in fact, tradition holds that etrog trees were first planted in the Atlas mountains nearly 2,000 years ago by Jews who found shelter amongst the Berber tribes there after the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
White House says Biden believes Saudi Arabia has sided with Russia after OPEC+ cut
President Biden believes that Saudi Arabia has sided with Russia's war aims i Ukraine following OPEC+'s decision to cut its oil production, the White House said Tuesday.
