A Shared consensus to Uphold the Right of Women to Make Choices Over Their Own Bodies
As I canvass our district to earn your vote to serve as our next state representative, I have the privilege to meet, talk with, and learn from thousands of our neighbors. In both Waterford and Montville, I have found significant agreement on most major issues of concern. One such issue with shared consensus is our strong agreement that we must uphold the right of women to make choices over their own bodies. A right to medical privacy and bodily autonomy, once guaranteed nationally under the Supreme Court precedent of Roe v. Wade, must be upheld in our state going forward.
