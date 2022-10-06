ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

A Shared consensus to Uphold the Right of Women to Make Choices Over Their Own Bodies

As I canvass our district to earn your vote to serve as our next state representative, I have the privilege to meet, talk with, and learn from thousands of our neighbors. In both Waterford and Montville, I have found significant agreement on most major issues of concern. One such issue with shared consensus is our strong agreement that we must uphold the right of women to make choices over their own bodies. A right to medical privacy and bodily autonomy, once guaranteed nationally under the Supreme Court precedent of Roe v. Wade, must be upheld in our state going forward.
WATERFORD, CT
Political Bias Has No Place in the Classroom

By now, we’ve all seen the recent video of a Cos Cob school Assistant Principal preaching his personal bias against Catholics, conservatives and “older” teachers and woke indoctrination of students as a main mission of his occupation. Only days later, concerned educators shared politically focused teacher training...
CONNECTICUT STATE

