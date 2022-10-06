St. Petersburg: No Smoking on the Beach

St. Petersburg has become the latest municipality to ban cigarette smoking and vaping on the beaches.

Council voted unanimously this morning in favor of the ordinance, and many of those on hand agreed with it.

Earlier this year, Gov. DeSantis signed into law a measure that leaves it up to cities and counties to decide if they want a smoking ban on the beaches. Communities voting to ban beach smoking include, among others, Daytona Beach Shores, South Daytona Beach, Miami Beach, Palm Bay, and Sarasota. Pinellas County is considering the issue.

photo: Getty Images