One of Indiana County’s Banks has received top honors for the Pittsburgh region and for Pennsylvania and Ohio. According to a news release, Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank has been ranked the number one Small Business Administration, or SBA, loans in terms of dollars lent in the Pittsburgh Region for the second consecutive year. This was for the federal fiscal year that wrapped up September 30th . On top of that, First Commonwealth achieved the ranking of number two in Pennsylvanian and number four across Ohio. The high ranking in Ohio is due to the bank’s good performance in two of Ohio’s major cities, Cleveland (number 3) and Columbus (number 6) in number of dollars lent.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO