ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

EA App 12.17.0-5274

Download Steam, the most popular digital distribution PC gaming platform. GOG Galaxy is a fully optional client to install, play and update your games. It also offers online multiplayer, achievements, chat, game-time tracking and more. Freeware. Windows/macOS. 161 votes. Ubisoft Connect (Uplay) 135.0.10753. Ubisoft Connect is the ecosystem of players...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Amazon halts Scout delivery robot field testing, will reassign employees to other projects

Recap: Amazon is winding down one of its more ambitious projects in an effort to cut costs. The e-commerce giant started field testing Scout, an autonomic robotic vehicle designed to make deliveries in neighborhoods, nearly four years ago. Testing commenced in Amazon's home state of Washington before expanding to other regions including Tennessee, Georgia and Southern California.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Facebook found more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps stealing login credentials

What just happened? Meta recently released vulnerability information regarding several hundred malicious Android and iOS applications. All of the apps were listed in Apple and Google app stores and disguised as legitimate software. But despite their descriptions and reviews, they were designed with the end goal of stealing user information.
INTERNET
TechSpot

Google delisted six billion alleged 'pirate' links in ten years

In a nutshell: Takedown requests from copyright holders have reached an all-time high of six billion URLs. So Google is working with content owners to blacklist rights-infringing websites before its algorithms can even index them. As a result, the search giant has removed billions of results linking to pirated materials.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Wales
TechSpot

Overwatch 2

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. While Overwatch 2 adds a host of heroes and features to Blizzard’s iconic FPS game, its PvP feels...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Quake 1 receives a ray tracing mod

Cool stuff: After Nvidia added ray tracing to Quake II, many wondered why no one brought the feature to its predecessor. A prolific modder has now released a conversion to fill that gap, while asking fans to wait a little longer for another highly-anticipated project. Sultim "sultim_t" Tsyrendashiev is back,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and five more Witcher games

In brief: CD Projekt Red (RED 2.0) confirmed that a Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely on the table. However, it might be a little while as it looks like the priority for the studio is a new Witcher trilogy. The Polish developer has already stated it plans to run simultaneous teams on both IPs. So we might see a shuffle in the launch order of its upcoming games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Gamefaqs#Gamespot#Vine#Tl#Metacritic Tv Guide#Red Ventures#Giant Bomb#Cnet
TechSpot

CoinsMaster12

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

deliveritx

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

mehrad

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
WORLD
TechSpot

igettalk

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
TechSpot

wintermute1

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Arash1370

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

mehdibasiri

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
WORLD
TechSpot

Dygotone

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot

mercuryred5

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
BASEBALL
TechSpot

Apple Music passes 100 million song milestone

In a nutshell: Apple Music now has more tracks than any other streaming platform. Industry leader Spotify lays claim to over 80 million tracks including more than four million podcasts. Tidal, which now has a free streaming tier and two HiFi offerings, says it has over 90 million songs. Apple...
MUSIC
TechSpot

jayshinde12

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
SPORTS
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy