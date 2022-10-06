Read full article on original website
Download Steam, the most popular digital distribution PC gaming platform. GOG Galaxy is a fully optional client to install, play and update your games. It also offers online multiplayer, achievements, chat, game-time tracking and more. Freeware. Windows/macOS. 161 votes. Ubisoft Connect (Uplay) 135.0.10753. Ubisoft Connect is the ecosystem of players...
Amazon halts Scout delivery robot field testing, will reassign employees to other projects
Recap: Amazon is winding down one of its more ambitious projects in an effort to cut costs. The e-commerce giant started field testing Scout, an autonomic robotic vehicle designed to make deliveries in neighborhoods, nearly four years ago. Testing commenced in Amazon's home state of Washington before expanding to other regions including Tennessee, Georgia and Southern California.
Facebook found more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps stealing login credentials
What just happened? Meta recently released vulnerability information regarding several hundred malicious Android and iOS applications. All of the apps were listed in Apple and Google app stores and disguised as legitimate software. But despite their descriptions and reviews, they were designed with the end goal of stealing user information.
Google delisted six billion alleged 'pirate' links in ten years
In a nutshell: Takedown requests from copyright holders have reached an all-time high of six billion URLs. So Google is working with content owners to blacklist rights-infringing websites before its algorithms can even index them. As a result, the search giant has removed billions of results linking to pirated materials.
Overwatch 2
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. While Overwatch 2 adds a host of heroes and features to Blizzard’s iconic FPS game, its PvP feels...
Quake 1 receives a ray tracing mod
Cool stuff: After Nvidia added ray tracing to Quake II, many wondered why no one brought the feature to its predecessor. A prolific modder has now released a conversion to fill that gap, while asking fans to wait a little longer for another highly-anticipated project. Sultim "sultim_t" Tsyrendashiev is back,...
Sony will wait at least a year to port most PlayStation exclusives to PC
In brief: Before the end of 2022, Sony will have released five PC ports of formerly PlayStation-exclusive games within the calendar year. However, the company has never clarified how long it wants to wait between an initial PlayStation game launch and its PC port until now. PlayStation Studios head Hermen...
CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and five more Witcher games
In brief: CD Projekt Red (RED 2.0) confirmed that a Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely on the table. However, it might be a little while as it looks like the priority for the studio is a new Witcher trilogy. The Polish developer has already stated it plans to run simultaneous teams on both IPs. So we might see a shuffle in the launch order of its upcoming games.
Apple Music passes 100 million song milestone
In a nutshell: Apple Music now has more tracks than any other streaming platform. Industry leader Spotify lays claim to over 80 million tracks including more than four million podcasts. Tidal, which now has a free streaming tier and two HiFi offerings, says it has over 90 million songs. Apple...
