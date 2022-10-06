Read full article on original website
WIBW
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
WIBW
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust
ROBINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are facing multiple charges each following a drug bust in Brown County. Sheriff John Merchant says Justin Horne, 35, of Robinson, Sara Marano, 33, of Las Vegas, and Imogene Summerlin, 63, of Robinson, were taken into custody on Monday, October 3, 2022. Merchant says...
WIBW
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
WIBW
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken into custody early Friday morning following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Aiken, 44, Anna M. Swarthout, 22, and Sean A. Coble, 33, all of Topeka, were apprehended. Officials say...
DeKalb County man arrested after pickup crash
DEKALB COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Missouri man for DWI following an accident just before 3a.m. Sunday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford F250 driven by Manuel R. Montoya, 23, Clarksdale, was northbound on Hedge Road just south of Route E five miles north of Maysville.
Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Morrill Public Library plans special events this month
The Morrill Public Library has announced several special events this month. In addition to the normal exciting adventures at the library — such as book clubs, storytimes and other events — the library is planning some fun fall activities.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after medical emergency found to be homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested after another resident’s medical emergency was found to be the result of a homicide. The Topeka Police Department says that Elisha Rahfiki Burton, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after officers opened a homicide investigation over the weekend. Around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Knox Ave. with reports of a medical emergency.
Police impersonation scam active in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning local residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. According to the TPD, a new scam is active in the Capital City where people will receive a call from 785-368-9551, the police department’s phone number. The caller claims to be Sergeant Marr and says […]
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Miami County Sheriff’s office was called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola, Ks., for a report of a […]
Police: Kan. man jailed for allegedly violating protection order
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with preventing a violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 63-year-old Bruce A. Kimmi, 63, Atchison, on a District Court warrant on a requested charges of knowingly violating a protective order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Kimmi is...
Lawrence motorcyclist injured after being ejected on K10
A Lawrence motorcyclist has apparent serious injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle on K10 in Johnson County, Kansas.
WIBW
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning. Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek. When they arrived, they located the truck in...
Maryville woman hospitalized after violent van crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Amber D. Osborn, 33, Maryville, was westbound on MO 46 just east of Hallmark Road two miles west of Maryville. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Graves is last to be sentenced from 2021 Salem search
FALLS CITY - Buddy Graves, 39, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for possession of methamphetamine and theft in June of 2021. Graves was arrested after the Richardson County K9 Unit served a search warrant at a Church Street residence in Salem. A sheriff’s office Facebook post says methamphetamine, a firearm reported stolen in New Mexico in 2012 and a stolen scooter were found.
Kansas man indicted for intent to distribute fentanyl
A man from Wichita has been indicted for the intent to distribute fentanyl.
Topeka deli, gas station revamped with ownership change
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka deli and gas station has changed owners as it goes through a makeover. 27 News reached out to Larry’s Short Stop, located at 3834 SW Topeka Boulevard, and spoke with manager Tammy Voz who has worked at Larry’s for three years. She confirmed the deli was closed for renovation work […]
WIBW
Sabetha man recovers in hospital after serious motorcycle crash
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man is recovering in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of V Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Young boy missing nearly 3 hours found safe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a young boy who went missing Thursday night in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka was found safe and unharmed. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the four-year-old’s family called 911 just before 7:30 p.m., saying they’d last ween the boy an hour earlier in the 6700 block of SW Windwood Lane. The location is west of the Paris Community Center and Montara North Park.
Are there fentanyl cartels in Topeka?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fentanyl cartels are in the Topeka area flooding the area with the highly addictive drug, according to Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. “The cartel is now here in Shawnee County working hand in glove with the cartel in Mexico,” Marshall told 27 News morning anchor Tiffany Littler. Marshall said the border crisis is […]
