Las Vegas, NV

8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip

By Caroline Bleakley, Mary Beth McDade
KTLA
 3 days ago

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured on Thursday, KTLA sister station KLAS reports.

Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.

Surveillance video of the suspect running from the scene was released by Las Vegas Metropolitan police during an afternoon news briefing. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s who doesn’t appear to be a local resident. Lombardo said police are still attempting to verify the man’s identity.

Metro Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said the initial stabbing was unprovoked and occurred on the eastside sidewalk of Las Vegas Boulevard around 11:42 a.m. in front of a casino.

“The suspect goes southbound and stabs additional victims,” he said.

The suspect was chased as he ran away by witnesses who called the police.

Two people were killed and six others were injured. Lombardo said the victims included a combination of locals and tourists.

The deceased have been identified as Brent Allan Hallett, 47; and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both of Las Vegas, KLAS reports.

Five victims were transported to University Medical Center. One patient died, another patient is in critical condition, two are in serious condition and one is in fair condition, according to Scott Krebs, the public relations director for UMC.

The conditions for the two other victims were not released.

  LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)
    LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)
    LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)
    LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)
    LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)
    Victims of the stabbing were taken to area hospitals (KLAS)
    LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

Jason Adams said he witnessed the attack and one of the victims was a showgirl.

“This guy came, ran up, and started stabbing this lady in front of me and she ran around the escalators and she tried to get up under the bridge and her girlfriend was trying to help her.”

He said it all happened very quickly.

“We want to extend our condolences to the families and the victims. This is clearly a tragic and hard-to-understand, hard-to-comprehend murder investigation that deeply impacts our community,” LaRochelle said.

The northbound and southbound ramps to eastbound Spring Mountain Road are closed. The closures are also impacting Spring Mountain and other streets in the area. Las Vegas Boulevard was closed for around three hours before it reopened around 3 p.m.

Gov. Steve Sisolak posted the following statement on Twitter:

Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy. At the State level, we will continue to work with partners in law enforcement to make resources available on the ground and ensure the Las Vegas Strip remains a safe and welcoming place for all to visit.

Gov. Steve Sisolak

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority also issued a statement:

Our hearts are with all those affected by today’s tragic incident on the Strip. Our destination has always placed the highest priority on the safety of our residents and visitors. At this time, all indications are that this was an isolated incident perpetrated by one individual, who has been apprehended.

Lori Nelson-Kraft, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

