WJAC TV
PSP: Philipsburg man dead after crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old man has died as a result of a vehicle crash in Clearfield County Saturday morning, state police said. According to a press release, Harold Evans was attempting to make a left turn from a driveway onto State Route 53 when he pulled directly in front of another individual’s vehicle.
wdadradio.com
ONE DEAD FOLLOWING CRASH IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Officials have confirmed that a crash in South Mahoning Township Thursday afternoon was a fatal one. The initial call went out at 3:05 PM for firefighters from Marion Center and Plumville Fire Departments. State police and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. Marion Center fire officials said in their initial post on Facebook that at least one person was trapped in a vehicle involved in the crash and had to be extricated.
WJAC TV
PSP investigating Cambria County 'disturbance' that sent one person to the hospital
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating a "disturbance" in northern Cambria County that led to one person being taken away in an ambulance. Troopers on the scene would not provide details as to what happened that led to the injury as their investigation...
wdadradio.com
TWO CRASHES REPORTED ON THURSDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Thursday was a quiet day for Indiana County First Responders, but there were two crashes reported yesterday. The first was at 10:05 AM along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire department, Citizens Ambulance and State Police from the Indiana Barracks were dispatched at the time. Officials said no injuries were reported and the cleanup effort went quickly.
Man killed in Indiana County crash
SOUTH MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed into a stream in Indiana County. Roy Simpson, 67, was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township around 3 p.m. Thursday when the Indiana County coroner said it's believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. His car went off the road, down a hill, into a field and across a stream, landing on its side about 125 feet from the road. Simpson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, the coroner's report said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.
Storage unit behind Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport catches fire
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa — Fire crews responded to a fire at Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport early this morning. According to Fayette County 911, the fire broke out in a storage unit behind the airport. Smoke was seen billowing from the storage unit. No one was hurt in the blaze.
Indiana County man accused of making meth, dumping waste in 5 different areas
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he made methamphetamine and dumped the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five different locations in the region. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed a large black garbage bag in the woods near Stewart...
butlerradio.com
Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River
The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
beavercountyradio.com
Passenger Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Connoquenessing Borough
(Connoquenessing, Borough, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Harmony Street in Connoquenessing borough around 6:05 PM on Wednesday. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 52-year-old Danial Stevenson of Evans City was operating a...
wdadradio.com
STRONGSTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH METH MANUFACTURING
State police have charged a Strongstown man with manufacturing methamphetamine and dumping the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five locations in rural Indiana County between 2019 and this past summer. 38-year-old David R. Burk was charged September 7th with five felonies and three misdemeanors. Felony charges include depositing, storing, and...
Emergency crews recover body and car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews recovered a man’s body and a car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, police say. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police, fire and medics were at North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Crews worked near the portion of the river...
Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
wtae.com
Vehicle catches fire following deadly crash in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle caught fire following a deadly crash in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Route 217 near Gray Station Road. The coroner identified the man killed in the crash as 36-year-old Christopher Howe of Blairsville. Police said...
Worker who died after falling from a bucket truck after it was hit by a tractor-trailer identified
PITTSBURGH — A construction worker died after the bucket truck he was working in was hit by a tractor-trailer, leading him to fall off of the Parkway East, according to police. Pittsburgh firefighters and medics and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the crash in South Oakland around 3:15 a.m.
Western Pa. man arrested after dog found with stab wounds: police
A Pittsburgh man was arrested after police discovered a dog suffering from a stab wound to its neck Saturday evening, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported officers were sent to an apartment building on Reifert Street in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood around 4:00 p.m. after complaints of blood in the hallway.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Derry Township. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville near Gray Station Road. It was a single-vehicle accident and the driver who died was the only person in the car. Police and PennDOT crews were able to get the accident cleared and reopen the road not long after the crash.
Body of missing woman found in North Union Township
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...
1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Quemahoning Township sent two people to the hospital, one of which is being treated for serious injuries. The crash happened Oct. 5 around 1:35 p.m. while 38-year-old Howard Nicholson Jr., of Rockwood, was heading north on Stoystown Road in his Jeep Renegade, according to state […]
