eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
eastidahonews.com
Railshow 2022 pulls into Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS — The Eagle Rock Railroad Historical Society has a treat in store this weekend for model railroad enthusiasts. Railshow is back at the Idaho Falls Rec Center this Saturday and Sunday after a two-year absence. Railshow is a two-day celebration of model railroading, featuring model train displays,...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: The Baking Bee is buzzing around town and whipping up delicious sweets
IDAHO FALLS – Tell your mom not to bake holiday desserts this year because The Baking Bee is serving up fresh, homemade desserts and candies. Angel Wilder, the owner and baker of the at-home bakery, moved to Idaho Falls with her family in May 2019 with dreams of starting her own business.
ksl.com
Egg-cellent surprise: Idaho family's hen lays giant eggs with another inside
IDAHO FALLS — A backyard hen surprised a local family after they noticed she laid a giant egg, only to discover it had another egg inside of it. The most interesting part? It's happened seven times!. Madison Rosenkrance lives in Idaho Falls with her husband and four kids. She...
Fall leaves are starting to change
October brings a change in the air. The post Fall leaves are starting to change appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Big O Tires employee born without arms gets a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Jose who has worked at Big O Tires in Pocatello for about...
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
eastidahonews.com
Health advisory issued for Henrys Lake
The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The Division of Public Health in the Department of Health and Welfare has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in Fremont County. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality tested samples collected along the shoreline of...
eastidahonews.com
Susan Gisin
Susan Lorraine Gisin, 74, of Idaho Falls, died October 6, 2022 at her home. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. At her request no services will be held. Cremation was under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Local mother, author making the most of life following terminal cancer diagnosis
POCATELLO — An author and lover of the printed word, Elisa Magagna launched her blog — “The Crazy Life of a Writing Mom” — in December 2011. The idea was to share her experiences as a mother of four. But the blog’s subject matter took an abrupt turn in 2020 when Elisa was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 cancer.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
eastidahonews.com
A plea for adoptions as local animal shelter is at capacity
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The Pocatello Animal Shelter and other shelters and rescues across the nation have had a large number of dogs and cats enter their facilities. The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at capacity for the last two months. Currently, the...
Pocatello Animal Shelter at full capacity with nearly 200 animals looking for homes
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Animal Shelter has been at full capacity for the last two months, according to a press release from the City of Pocatello. The city said in the press release that the shelter currently has 189 animals. These animals include 59 dogs, 11 puppies, 42 cats, 76 kittens and one rabbit.This is a problem that is seen in animal shelters across the country as many shelters and rescue centers have a large number of animals particularly dogs and cats in need of...
California Man Behind Unexplained Hit & Run On Teton Pass
Was he on something? Legal or illegal drugs. It does not seem so. So what was wrong with the California man who exhibited bizarre behavior after colliding with the Teton Pass truck arrestor?. Eyewitnesses saw a 1998 Volvo collide with the truck arrestor between mileposts seven and nine on Wyoming...
idahoednews.org
Idaho Falls patrons voice concerns about proposed $250 million bond
Their numbers were few, but their concerns were many. Around a dozen patrons showed up Tuesday for the early portion of the Idaho Falls School District’s first of four open houses aimed at sharing information about its record-breaking $250 million bond issue set for the November ballot. The event, held at the Idaho Falls Activity Center, ran from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with patrons coming and going throughout the evening.
eastidahonews.com
Two new members sworn in to Pocatello City Council
POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council swore in two new members to their ranks Thursday night. Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum were chosen after previous members resigned at the beginning of September. Mangum and Nichols will serve in seats #2 and #3 and finish out the current term on the council, which ends in December 2023.
17th Street lane closures next week
Crews will be doing utility work on 17th Street next week. The post 17th Street lane closures next week appeared first on Local News 8.
In Total Plot Twist, Lori Vallow Daybell’s Trial Now Vacated
Breaking news this evening from an Idaho courtroom once again has national attention on our state and the case of Lori Vallow Daybell. Where do we even begin with this case that has consumed crime junkies and really broken the hearts of many for so long now? It goes back to the fall of 2019, when children JJ and Tylee went missing. After a welfare check by police in Rexburg, Idaho as requested by the children's grandmother-- it became clear that something was going on. The investigation went on for months as police found various evidence such as a storage locker full of the children's toys and clothes, and more. It did not take long for the general public to become consumed with the case.
Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours
Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
