ESPN

Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite its...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson gets brutally honest about ugly loss

The Denver Broncos lost an extremely ugly game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in which quarterback Russell Wilson threw for two interceptions and zero touchdowns as part of an atrocious Broncos offense. But after the game, Wilson wasn’t hiding from criticism. Wilson met with reporters after the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson Give New Owners Buyer’s Remorse in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to the Indianapolis Colts

Rob Walton does not make many bad business decisions. In the strictest sense of the word, the owner of the Walmart empire probably didn’t make a bad business decision purchasing the Denver Broncos in June for $4.65 billion dollars, in concert with other owners. But after seeing the product his team put on the field, he has to wonder if he’s in the right business.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

Usually Shannon Sharpe can be relied on pretty easily to pick against the Dallas Cowboys in a game - especially when they're the underdog. But he's making an exception this weekend. Ahead of the Cowboys' big late-afternoon game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sharpe is picking America's Team. During today's...
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams

Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Sold Out Crowd Will Watch Patrick Mahomes Accept His Texas Tech Honor

Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.
LUBBOCK, TX

