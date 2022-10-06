Read full article on original website
ESPN
Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room
LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite its...
Falcons Called For Horrible Roughing the Passer On Tom Brady
VIDEO: Tom Brady draws controversial roughing the passer call.
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did After Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyer
Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting Tom Brady hired a divorce lawyer only after Gisele did so. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer. The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Detroit Lions DB Saivion Smith collapses, taken off field by ambulance
Detroit Lions DB Saivion Smith suffered a neck injury Sunday against the New England Patriots and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss
Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson gets brutally honest about ugly loss
The Denver Broncos lost an extremely ugly game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in which quarterback Russell Wilson threw for two interceptions and zero touchdowns as part of an atrocious Broncos offense. But after the game, Wilson wasn’t hiding from criticism. Wilson met with reporters after the...
Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News
Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo
The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson Give New Owners Buyer’s Remorse in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to the Indianapolis Colts
Rob Walton does not make many bad business decisions. In the strictest sense of the word, the owner of the Walmart empire probably didn’t make a bad business decision purchasing the Denver Broncos in June for $4.65 billion dollars, in concert with other owners. But after seeing the product his team put on the field, he has to wonder if he’s in the right business.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game
Usually Shannon Sharpe can be relied on pretty easily to pick against the Dallas Cowboys in a game - especially when they're the underdog. But he's making an exception this weekend. Ahead of the Cowboys' big late-afternoon game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sharpe is picking America's Team. During today's...
Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals Five NFL Teams He’d Sign With Upon Return
When Odell Beckham Jr. decides he’s ready to return to the NFL, only a few teams will be in the running. The wide receiver appeared to reveal which franchises he’s most interested in signing with upon his return to the league. Beckham is currently a free agent after...
saturdaytradition.com
Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams
Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
A Sold Out Crowd Will Watch Patrick Mahomes Accept His Texas Tech Honor
Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.
