Read full article on original website
Related
Montana judge blocks state law requiring transgender surgery to change birth certificate
A Montana judge blocked a recent state law that prevented transgender people from changing their gender on birth certificates without undergoing surgery. Last week, state health officials adopted a rule permanently blocking people from changing the gender on their birth certificates. Plaintiffs filed a complaint challenging SB280, which passed in...
Justice Jackson makes waves in first Supreme Court arguments
WASHINGTON — As the Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed a conservative attempt to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965 to protect minority voters, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court delivered a history lesson on the divisive issue of race in the United States.
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
Pence said he has "enormous respect" for Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued the Court should "reconsider" decisions on same-sex rights and contraception.
After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’
An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warren Jeffs on trial again for abuses within FLDS Church
In raw, emotional courtroom testimony, ex-members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church spoke of abuses they suffered while in the faith.
Utah GOP Rep. John Curtis on abortion: ‘I wish women could make this decision’
Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) said on Thursday that he wishes “women could make this decision” while discussing abortion laws in the state. “I wish, as a man, I didn’t have to make this decision,” Curtis said at a debate on Thursday night. “I wish women could make this decision.”
Comments / 0