A fired police officer has been charged with killing a man and badly injuring another in connection with separate alleged incidents of excessive force. Dante Salinas, formerly of the Waukegan Police Department in Illinois, faces a count each of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for shooting car passenger Marcellis Stinnette, 19, when the vehicle allegedly was not a danger to Salinas in a 2020 incident. He is also accused of attacking Angel Salgado in 2019, breaking the man’s eye socket.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO